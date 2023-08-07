BUENA — The cause of a fire triggered by an explosion at a borough home last week remains unknown, police said Monday.

Franklin Township police, who patrol Buena, and the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office are investigating the fatal house explosion and fire in the 300 block of Northwest Boulevard in the Landisville section of the borough.

Two children, ages 2 and 3, and two men, ages 52 and 73, were killed in the incident. Two more children, ages 1 and 16, were sent to a Philadelphia hospital with severe burns.

Their names were not being released by authorities as of Monday, Franklin police Chief Matthew DeCesari said.

A vigil is planned for Tuesday evening to remember the children and men killed in the blast. The gathering is “in loving memory of Lyanni & Leovani,” according to a post on the Buena, NJ Neighborhood Watch Facebook page, and those who attend are “welcome to bring your own candles and flowers.”

Irma Rodriguez, the purported mother of the children killed, said the meetup is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Residents reported hearing a powerful explosion about 10:30 a.m. Thursday. Some ventured outside to see a home fully engulfed by a three-alarm fire.

DeCesari said Thursday police reached the scene within minutes.

By late Thursday afternoon, the bodies of three of the four victims were found. The last was discovered about 2 p.m. Friday.

Residents from at least two homes near the property were displaced because of damage, DeCesari said Thursday.

The home that exploded was located on a stretch of street separated by railroad tracks and at least one block from Route 40.

Its listed owner is George O. Apella, of Frisco, Texas, according to borough tax records. Whether he was at the property at the time was unclear Monday.

Two phone calls were placed to numbers associated with Apella. One with a Texas area code went to voicemail, while another local number had a continuous ring. A message left with the Texas number was not returned.