Buena extends Landisville fire company suspension on eve of inspection

"Formal action should await the PEOSH determination as to whether the six violations have been abated," the letter said.

The borough was acting in an extremely hasty manner, according to the lawyer for Landisville, and the letter questioned why the borough "never reached out to our commissioners or solicitor to obtain an update."

Mark Dixon, of Vineland, however, said the borough will not know until the inspection Friday whether all violations have been fixed.

"Not extending the suspension to me is unadvisable until things are proven," Dixon said.

Susan Romeo, a supporter of the Landisville company who lives across the street from it, said she hopes another special meeting will be called to remove the suspension once the state deems the violations fixed.

Zappariello did not immediately respond to an email asking what he will do if the state clears all remaining violations.

He announced before the meeting that members of the public could comment but not ask any questions of council.

In April, the council voted 4-1-1 to apply to the state Local Finance Board to dissolve the Landisville company and Fire District 1 and to expand Fire District 2 and Minotola to cover the area.