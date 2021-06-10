Buena extends Landisville fire company suspension on eve of inspection

BUENA — At a special meeting Thursday, the Borough Council voted unanimously to extend the suspension of the Landisville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company for 45 days, even though company representatives expect a state inspection Friday to clear the last of the company's safety violations.
Landisville's operations were first suspended in December, and since then, fire calls have been covered by the other borough volunteer fire company, Minotola. The original suspension was due to end Thursday.
"This governing body believes it is prudent and responsible" to continue the suspension to protect residents and firefighters, Mayor David Zappariello said.
Zappariello said Friday's "tentative inspection by the state may or may not" reveal further problems, and said the current borough suspension ended Thursday. The inspection is set for 9:30 a.m., according to the company.
Last fall, the Landisville company was charged with several state safety violations, of which all but six have been deemed fixed.
Loretta Gazzarra, of Landisville, read a letter from the attorney for the Landisville company, which stated the last six violations have been cleared up since at least May 11, but June 11 was the earliest the Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health staff could send inspectors to verify all is well.
"Formal action should await the PEOSH determination as to whether the six violations have been abated," the letter said.
The borough was acting in an extremely hasty manner, according to the lawyer for Landisville, and the letter questioned why the borough "never reached out to our commissioners or solicitor to obtain an update."
Mark Dixon, of Vineland, however, said the borough will not know until the inspection Friday whether all violations have been fixed.
"Not extending the suspension to me is unadvisable until things are proven," Dixon said.
Susan Romeo, a supporter of the Landisville company who lives across the street from it, said she hopes another special meeting will be called to remove the suspension once the state deems the violations fixed.
Zappariello did not immediately respond to an email asking what he will do if the state clears all remaining violations.
He announced before the meeting that members of the public could comment but not ask any questions of council.
In April, the council voted 4-1-1 to apply to the state Local Finance Board to dissolve the Landisville company and Fire District 1 and to expand Fire District 2 and Minotola to cover the area.
Betty Testa, of Landisville, asked the mayor and council to work with her on a way to bring the community together in support of both fire companies.
Testa said she would like to have a 50/50 raffle and dinner to benefit both companies, and sent a letter to all elected officials, but said she got no response.
"Both fire companies cooking food together (would) prove we do have brotherhood in our community," Testa said.
She said she's heard the borough rescue squad and Office of Emergency Management need new space and the Landisville fire company would welcome them.
"We will make space inside. In time, if they want to add on, we can get grant money to add on a separate addition," Testa said. "I'm ready to help. I have a lot of people who want to help me."
The Landisville company will celebrate its 100th anniversary next year, if it is not dissolved.
