Buena Council set to fill vacant seat tonight -- and some residents are calling foul

More than six months after a de facto vacancy opened up on the Buena Borough Council, the borough government is finally going to try to fill the seat – but some residents are calling the move illegal.

The agenda for the Monday night Buena Borough Council meeting indicates that the council will vote to fill the seat left vacant by former Councilman Aldo Palmieri.

The agenda said that the replacement for Palmieri will serve until the next general election in November 2022, as prescribed by state law.

Opponents of the current borough government maintain that the appointment of a replacement member of council would be illegal, and that state law dictates that a special election must be held to fill the seat.

The argument over whether the current council can fill the seat turns on a dispute over when it was that Palmieri resigned.

Palmieri announced his intentions to resign at the May 10 Borough Council meeting – something that is reflected in the minutes for that meeting – and has not sat at a council meeting since.