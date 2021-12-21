Buena Council ends year without filling vacant seat

BUENA — A vacant Borough Council seat has stoked controversy in town for the past seven months.
Now, the councilman who created the vacancy is asking his former colleagues to fill the seat.
Meanwhile, the borough is staying mum on ongoing litigation stemming from the dissolution of a local fire district.
At council's final meeting of the year Monday night, there was nothing on the agenda addressing either issue.
Though, as has happened in the past several meetings, the public comment section brought those issues to the fore.
Former Councilman Aldo Palmieri spoke during the public comment segment of Monday’s meeting. He said he had submitted a letter of resignation April 30 and announced his resignation at the May 10 council meeting. He said he was there to put to rest any doubts that he had in fact resigned over seven months ago.
“I’ve certainly had enough people speak on my behalf, and I feel that I need to speak for myself,” Palmieri said. “I don’t know why mayor and council have went down this route that they went, or this path, but my intention, I felt, was very, very clear, and that was to resign effective immediately.”
Palmieri said he was hoping the issue was put to rest, having grown beleaguered with calls from residents as a result of extensive press coverage of the vacancy.
“Every time this topic hits the front page of (The Press of Atlantic City), hits the website, hits the radio, I get bombarded with people asking me what’s going on, as if I know,” Palmieri said. “It doesn’t matter where I am, what I’m doing, who I’m with, I get crushed for the next three, four, five days.”
The delay in filling Palmieri’s vacated seat has provoked a dispute between the borough government and its public opponents over when the Palmieri officially resigned and how the seat should be filled.
Borough Solicitor Angela Costigan said at the Nov. 22 council meeting there had been “a number of inconsistencies and irregularities” regarding how the vacancy on the council had been handled. She asked that the council wait while she analyzes the relevant statutory and case law before it moves forward with a decision on how to fill the seat.
The council had scheduled a vote to appoint Palmieri’s replacement Nov. 22, although it still has yet to pass a resolution accepting the former councilman’s resignation.
Opponents of the current borough government maintain that any appointment to replace Palmieri would be illegal because Palmieri resigned in May and the period for council to appoint a replacement has expired. They hold that if the seat is filled on an interim basis, it must be done so via special election.
Borough and council officials declined to comment on the vacancy at the Monday meeting. When contacted after the meeting Monday night, Costigan declined to comment on the vacancy.
Ongoing litigation involving the borough and two local fire companies was also a topic of conversation Monday.
The borough and Buena Fire District No. 2 have filed a lawsuit against the Landisville Volunteer Fire and Rescue Company. The dispute concerns which entity owns certain fire-fighting-related property.
Jenna Baruffi Talarico, of the Minotola section of Buena, criticized the borough and council for not having passed a resolution about the matter before filing its lawsuit.
The council ignited the fire company controversy in July, when it voted to dissolve Fire District No. 1, which had been serviced by the Landisville fire company for 99 years. The dissolution came after a series of investigations led by the New Jersey Office of Public Employees’ Occupational Safety and Health unearthed more than two dozen code violations at the Landisville company. Fire District No. 2, which is serviced by the Minotola Fire Company, is now the sole fire district for the borough.
Supporters of the Landisville company have been incensed by the dissolution. They note that the company passed a state inspection in June, and argue the dissolution of one of the borough’s two fire districts compromises resident safety.
Borough officials declined during the meeting to comment on the controversy surrounding the firehouses owing to the ongoing litigation. When contacted by The Press after the meeting, Costigan also declined to comment about the fire companies, citing ongoing litigation.
After the public comment section ended, the council moved to advance its normal agenda. Among the actions it took Monday was unanimously passing a resolution to honor Andrew “Tim” Kiniry — a 100-year-old borough resident and World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge. Battelini Transportation Systems, a 100-year-old, family-owned business, also was honored Monday.
At the end of the meeting, Mayor David Zappariello presented a resolution honoring outgoing Council President Rosalie Baker. A longtime member of the council, Baker had served on the governing body for almost 30 years before losing her reelection bid this past November.
Council adjourned without taking any action on the vacant council seat.
While saying he believed the mayor and the members of council to be good people, Palmieri said during his public comment that he could not understand why it has taken the governing body so long to begin the process of filling the seat.
“I feel I’ve really been patient with waiting for this to be resolved, but I feel my intentions were clear,” Palmieri said. “I know all of the people here on council, (they’re) good people, so I’m asking you, could you please, mayor and council, make the motion to accept my resignation?”
