Buena Council ends year without filling vacant seat

BUENA — A vacant Borough Council seat has stoked controversy in town for the past seven months.

Now, the councilman who created the vacancy is asking his former colleagues to fill the seat.

Meanwhile, the borough is staying mum on ongoing litigation stemming from the dissolution of a local fire district.

At council's final meeting of the year Monday night, there was nothing on the agenda addressing either issue.

Though, as has happened in the past several meetings, the public comment section brought those issues to the fore.

Former Councilman Aldo Palmieri spoke during the public comment segment of Monday’s meeting. He said he had submitted a letter of resignation April 30 and announced his resignation at the May 10 council meeting. He said he was there to put to rest any doubts that he had in fact resigned over seven months ago.

Buena tables motion to fill vacant council seat The Borough Council tabled a motion Monday night to fill a seat left vacant by former Counci…

“I’ve certainly had enough people speak on my behalf, and I feel that I need to speak for myself,” Palmieri said. “I don’t know why mayor and council have went down this route that they went, or this path, but my intention, I felt, was very, very clear, and that was to resign effective immediately.”