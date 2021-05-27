Buena council details problems with Landisville fire company

The council would still be in the same spot even without the fire company's Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health violations because the council has been dealing with the Board of Commissioners for Fire District #1 for more than a year, he said.

"We had a fiduciary, and more importantly, a legal responsibility to make things right, even if that meant removing the chronic problem altogether," Zappariello said. "I think you will clearly see there is overwhelming evidence that there exists a systemic problem that has been running rampant for years, and the only way to correct the issues is to expand Fire District #2."

Councilmember Joseph D'Alessandro III, who reports on public safety for the board, gave a more than 50-page slide presentation.

The violations against the Landisville company were not lodged until the fall, but serious concerns were raised by line officers in March 2020, D'Alessandro said.

Fire District #1 has a surplus of more than $300,000 and no debt, but it built up its surplus by not completing required annual training, not performing annual equipment testing, not replacing expired gear and not replacing expired self-contained breathing apparatus cylinders, D'Alessandro said. There were four changes of fire chief last year at the company.