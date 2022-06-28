Buena council appoints new member amid ongoing fire company dispute

BUENA — The Borough Council voted Monday to appoint Doug Adams as its newest member. The appointment followed a vote to accept the resignation of Council President Matthew Walker.

“I look forward to working with everybody up on council,” Adams said. “Thank you for your support.”

Adams’ appointment was a sign of change in Buena, but other business taken up by the board was a reminder that some of the legal disputes and controversy that have driven a rift in the borough remain.

The newcomer takes office as the borough continues to navigate a dispute over the future of Buena’s firefighting services. Borough Solicitor Angela Costigan told the council Monday that the borough had not been allowed to drop a lawsuit it had filed against the Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. She said Buena Fire District No. 2, another plaintiff in the case, refused to release the borough from the case, even after council had voted to drop the suit June 2.

Adams was one of two winners of the June 7 GOP primary for a pair of seats on the council, including Walker’s. He and running mate Marina Barsuglia defeated incumbent Council member Joseph D’Alessandro III and former Council President Rosalie Baker, the latter of whom had decades of experience in borough government.

Walker did not run for reelection in the primary.

Challengers defeat incumbent and former council president in Buena Republican primary BUENA — After disputes over the fate of a 100-year-old fire company sewed strife throughout …

Patricia Andaloro, who won her council seat as a Democrat in November, was voted the new council president.

Adams had been the chief of the now defunct Buena Police Department before he retired from the force in 2010. He has previously said he had been asked to run for office by both Democrats and Republicans in the borough, and that he was excited to take on the new role as a council member.

The Buena Republican Club Committee nominated Adams along with two other candidates to fill Walker’s vacant seat, with the council ultimately voting to appoint Adams. The Republican Club also was recently reshaped, with new members taking control of the organization as a result of the June 7 GOP primary.

The speed of the process to fill Walker’s seat contrasts with that to fill the vacancy left by the resignation of then Council member Aldo Palmieri in May 2021. The council took more than seven months to accept Palmieri’s resignation, not doing so until January. Joseph Fabrizio, president of the Buena Baseball-Softball Association, ran unopposed to fill Palmieri’s seat in the June 7 GOP primary.

Adams finished at the top of the pack in his primary race with 417 votes, according to results compiled by Atlantic County, with Barsuglia finishing just behind him with 413 votes. D’Alessandro and Baker finished with 144 and 132 votes, respectively. The candidates with the two highest vote totals won the GOP nominations for council. There are no Democratic candidates for council.

The council unanimously voted in July 2021 to dissolve Buena Fire District No. 1, essentially putting the Landisville fire company that served the district out of commission. The territory and responsibilities of Fire District No. 1 were to be taken over by Fire District No. 2, which is served by the Minotola fire company. The vote was precipitated by investigations conducted by the borough and the state Office of Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health that had uncovered more than two dozen code violations at the Landisville company.

Landisville Volunteer Fire Company holds centennial celebration amid intra-borough dispute BUENA — Amid controversy over its future in the borough, the Landisville Volunteer Fire &…

The borough and Fire District No. 2 later sued Landisville and its commissioners over property and paperwork that had not been turned over to the borough.

Some residents were incensed by the council’s treatment of the 100-year-old Landisville company. They note that Landisville passed a state inspection in June 2021 after the investigations were completed and before the July council vote.

How council will proceed in the lawsuit has been slightly complicated. The body is now unable to certify the executive session minutes from its June 2 meeting where the litigation was discussed, as there is currently a lack of sitting council members who are qualified to do so.

Patricia Andaloro was excluded from the June 2 executive session, as she is named as a defendant in the borough’s lawsuit due to her stint as a Landisville fire commissioner. Council member Gina Andaloro, Patricia’s daughter, also was excluded from the executive session as it was believed she could have a conflict of interest. Mayor David Zappariello and D’Alessandro were absent from the meeting.

The only members in the June 2 executive session were Council member Jorge Alvarez and Walker, meaning Alvarez is the only sitting member of council qualified to vote on the executive session minutes, a result Costigan said leaves the borough without a quorum to vote.

While the strife over the Landisville company continues, its effects on the borough are already clear — there has been a fierce political backlash against those who voted in favor of dissolving the company’s fire district in 2021. With Walker’s resignation, three of the five council members who voted for the dissolution are no longer on the governing body. A fourth, D’Alessandro, lost his bid for reelection to Adams and Barsuglia.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.