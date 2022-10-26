Buena considers doing away with fire districts

BUENA — Although it has exited litigation surrounding the issue, the borough’s firefighting future is still unclear.

Borough Council member Doug Adams on Monday formally requested an inquiry into how Buena organizes its firefighting services. His request came as some in the borough advocate for the creation of a previously dissolved fire district and the council discussed a change to its ordinance that is driving litigation between two rival firefighting entities.

Adams specifically asked that the borough auditor and solicitor investigate whether the council should disband Buena’s fire district — an autonomous municipal entity — and have the borough govern firefighting services directly.

Under the current system, the fire district has an elected board of commissioners that governs firefighting policies and proposes its own budget. Fire districts tend to contract with local fire companies for firefighting services. A centralized system would have elected borough officials make those budgeting and contracting decisions. The inquiry would study the logistic and financial consequences and overall feasibility of such a change.

Adams said the change would not require the dissolution of either of Buena’s fire companies. The rest of the council present Monday voted in favor of having the auditor and solicitor study the issue.

Adams’ request comes as residents are pushing for the borough to restore the firefighting status quo before a bitter intra-borough controversy was ignited over the matter. The borough recognized Monday that a group of residents have organized and submitted a petition for the borough to create a second fire district in Buena. That act could functionally repeal a July 2021 ordinance that disbanded Buena Fire District No. 1, which had historically been serviced by the Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company. The July 2021 ordinance also enlarged Buena Fire District No. 2, historically serviced by the Minotola Fire Company, and had it take over the responsibilities and territory of its defunct counterpart.

Those who support the dissolution argue it was prompted by health and safety issues. The borough and the state Office of Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health launched investigations that uncovered more than two dozen code violations at the Landisville company on the advice of a whistleblower complaint. The council had further alleged there were also financial issues uncovered and that it secured the approval from the state Local Finance Board for the dissolution.

Supporters of the Landisville company argue it had corrected the violations prior to the July 2021 vote. They also argue that halving the borough’s commissioned fire companies jeopardizes resident safety.

Sue Romeo, who helped organize the petition, said Tuesday it contained 199 resident signatures, passing the threshold to require a response from the borough. On the advice of counsel, members of the Borough Council said they would refrain from considering the petition further so the requested inquiry could get underway as it could ultimately render the petition moot. Most council members have nevertheless expressed openness to creating a second fire district. Romeo said at Monday's meeting she did not object to waiting for the inquiry.

There was planned action regarding the fire company discussed earlier in the night. The council entertained an ordinance to stay a section of the 2021 ordinance that would require property that had belonged to Fire District No. 1 be rendered to Fire District No. 2. That section has been at the core of litigation filed in November 2021 that pits Fire District No. 2 against the Landisville company and the former Fire District No. 1 commissioners. The plaintiffs argue the property was never turned over to Fire District No. 2 as the ordinance had required. At the time the lawsuit was filed, the purportedly missing items included a 1948 Autocar fire engine; a Holmatro rescue tool; a Motorola portable radio; desktop computers; a DVR surveillance system; and multiple filing cabinets said to contain run cards, LOSAP records and other relevant documentation.

The ordinance was tabled due to lack of a quorum. Mayor David Zappariello and Council member Joseph D’Alessandro III, both of whom have expressed support for closing the Landisville company, were absent from Monday’s council meeting. Council President Pat Andaloro was advised by counsel, as she is one the former fire commissioners named as a defendant in the lawsuit. Council member Gina Andaloro, who is Pat Andaloro’s daughter, has recused herself from matters involving the lawsuit in the past.

Members of council said they would consider scheduling a special meeting in the near future to vote on the ordinance.

The borough had been a party to the lawsuit, joining with Fire District No. 2 as plaintiffs and arguing it needed to uphold its 2021 ordinance. Members of council have since requested that the borough be dismissed from the litigation, as it is no longer supported by the majority of the governing body. The court had agreed to the dismissal, Adams said.

The reversal of the borough’s position on the matter was prompted by a dramatic change in government over the past year, spurred by a campaign from supporters of the Landisville company. Three current members of council — Adams, Pat Andaloro and Gina Andaloro — won their seats in the past year. Marina Barsuglia and Joseph Fabrizio, winners of the June 7 Republican primary, are set to take office as newcomers in 2023. (There are no Democratic candidates running in the Nov. 8 general election.)