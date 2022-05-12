Buena Borough Hall set to reopen after flooding

BUENA — Five months after flooding shut down Borough Hall, Buena is beginning to create more spaces for the government and the community.

The Borough Council adopted an ordinance this week to allocate about $128,000 to finance repairs to Buena Borough Hall after it flooded in January.

The ordinance did not authorize new spending but rather re-appropriated unspent funds on prior projects to fund the rehabilitation project. An insurance policy will likely reimburse the borough for most of that $128,000, according to borough officials.

The Monday council meeting was held at Dr. JP Cleary School off Central Avenue in the Minotola section of the borough, due to the continuing closure of the hall.

Borough Councilwoman Patricia Andaloro, the chair of the Buildings, Grounds and Improvements Committee, has been helping oversee repairs to the hall, while relocating borough workers in the meantime. She said she was hopeful council would be able to hold meetings again in Borough Hall by its next meeting on May 23. She said the move back into the building would prioritize the office of the borough clerk, due to the need to prepare for the upcoming, June 7 primary election.

The nutrition center would be able to open on the site again soon as well.

Andaloro added that multiple rooms were repainted in the hall, using funds from the public buildings budget. Work also had to be done on the heating system, water heater and some plumbing.

“Hopefully we won’t have any more problems once these buildings are open," Andaloro said.

Borough Hall was flooded by two overflowing bathrooms on Jan. 8 during an onslaught of harsh winter weather. With loud dehumidifier fans making the hall too inhospitable, borough employees were relocated to trailers that the borough had rented, while documents were stored in PODS storage units. Atlantic County sent buses to transport seniors who had attended the site’s nutrition center to an alternative location in Hammonton while repairs were underway.

Council also moved to address other matters concerning the use of public space, discussing a donation of a subdivision of borough property to the Buena Vista American Legion Post 270.

Bill Gonzalez, the commander of the post, detailed after the meeting what the donated land, which is adjacent to the current American Legion property, would be able to offer. The post would offer space for neighborhood and charitable events, he said, while offering a place to make connections with veterans as well as other residents in need. He said new initiatives could help the community while helping young people in the town learn from local veterans. The post would also clean the space, which is currently a vacant lot, and provide space for overflow parking.

He said that the total donated land would be about a half an acre.

“We want to expand our service organization outreach,” Gonzalez said.

In other business, the Borough Council adopted Buena's 2022 budget. Borough officials said the budget would occasion a nominal 5-cent increase per local purpose tax per $100 of assessed property value — attributing the hike to a $154,000 increase in net appropriations incurred by rising health insurance, trash collection, gasoline, shared service agreement and debt service costs.

Borough Council also voted to reenter into a shared services agreement with Franklin Township, by which the Franklin Township Police Department will provide police services for the borough.

Buena taxpayers would also save about a total $120,000 from the controversial dissolution of Fire District No. 1, which had been serviced by the Landisville Fire Company for 99 years. That total would translate to a saving of about 4 cents per $100 of assessed value for property taxes paid to the Buena fire districts, which are distinct municipal entities from the borough and collect taxes separately.

Borough Council voted to disband Fire District No. 1 in July 2021. The dissolution came after a series of investigations led by the New Jersey Office of Public Employees’ Occupational Safety and Health unearthed over two dozen code violations at the Landisville Fire Company.

Supporters of the Landisville Fire Company note that it had passed inspection in June 2021 and argue that the elimination of the fire district compromises the borough’s safety. They speculate that discontent over the dissolution propelled the Democrats to success in the borough during the November elections, which saw Patricia Andaloro and her daughter Gina Andaloro unseat two GOP incumbents.

Councilman Joseph D’Alessandro III and former Council President Rosalie Baker, a nearly 30-year veteran of the council and one of the Republicans who lost in November, are being challenged by three newcomers — Douglas Adams, Mariana Barsuglia and Joseph Fabrizio — in the June 7 GOP primary election.

There is currently litigation between borough, the Landisville company and the former District No. 1 commissioners. The dispute centers on allegations that the company and commissioners did not return property that belongs to the borough after Fire District No. 1’s dissolution. Supporters of the Landisville Fire Company have argued that the borough was not sufficiently transparent in how it arrived to its decision to pursue litigation.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

