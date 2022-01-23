Buena Borough Hall closed due to flooding

BUENA — People hoping for a smooth start to 2022 for borough government have had their hopes dampened.
The Buena Borough Hall, or municipal building, is currently closed due to an emergency situation involving flooding from two of its bathrooms. The borough website instructs residents to leave their tax and Municipal Utility Authority payments at drop boxes outside the front and back entrances of the complex, with pickup occurring periodically throughout the day.
Councilwoman Patricia Andaloro, who is also the chair of the borough’s Building, Grounds and Improvements Committee, said the flooding happened on the night on Jan. 8, during which the borough saw cold, winter weather. Andaloro said people throughout the borough began noticing flooding around 9:30 p.m. on Central Avenue, where the hall is located, and there were reports of an apparent broken pipe.
Around an hour later, a councilman who had gone to Borough Hall to report problems with the borough’s water alerted Andaloro and her other colleagues that the hall had flooded.
Andaloro said the flooding was caused by two bathrooms overflowing.
“They have to pick up the floor, the carpet and the tiles all down the hallway and into the offices,” Andaloro said.
Mayor David Zappariello has not yet responded to request for comment on the incident.
The Minotola Fire Company helped respond to the scene. In the ensuing days, the borough’s insurance company was notified of the flooding, which in turn brought in companies to respond. Andaloro said people rehabilitating the facility have brought in large dehumidifier fans to dry out the floors. She also said the borough would need to have checks done for hazardous asbestos due to the age of the building.
Borough employees had originally tried to avoid relocation as repairs were being done and worked in the building during the work week of Jan. 10 through Jan. 14, according to Andaloro. However, conditions inside the building, especially the noise from the dehumidifier fans, had grown too inhospitable, leading the borough to make the decision to vacate the building on Jan. 18. There was also too much disruption on the site for residents to be able to easily enter the building to make municipal utility or tax payments.
At its Jan. 18 meeting held via conference call, the Borough Council voted to appoint the borough engineer as floodplain administrator and discussed plans to relocate municipal employees. Andaloro told her colleagues that the only move-in-ready location where borough workers could be relocated was the former Landisville firehouse, which was vacated after the dissolution of the Landisville Fire Company’s Fire District No. 1 last year.
Zappariello said the borough was also considering having employees work from trailers.
Andaloro said Sunday that the borough and its insurance company ultimately opted for the trailer relocation plan. Borough employees will be relocated at temporary trailers to be set up near Borough Hall as repairs are being done. The borough is currently storing documents and records in temporary storage units.
Although the Landisville firehouse was ultimately not selected as a location, Andaloro praised the commissioners of the Minotola Fire Company for their help and cooperation. The Minotola commissioners, who service Fire District No. 2, took over responsibility for the Landisville company’s fire district after its dissolution.
The nutrition center near Borough Hall was also flooded on Jan. 8. Andaloro said Atlantic County employees were bussing people who usually attend nutrition-center events in Buena to an alternative site in Hammonton.
The Jan. 18 meeting also addressed controversies in that have impacted the borough for the last several months. Council authorized the borough to pursue litigation against Landisville Fire Company and the former commissioners of Fire District No. 1. The legal dispute centers on allegations that the company and district commissioners did not return property that belongs to the borough after Fire District No. 1’s dissolution.
The vote on the authorization was 3-1, with GOP Councilmen Joseph D’Alessandro III, Jorge Alvarez and Matthew Walker voting in favor; and Democratic Councilwoman Gina Andaloro, Patricia’s daughter, voting against. Patricia Andaloro, who is also a Democrat, abstained because she was a commissioner for the Landisville fire district three months before its dissolution.
The borough dissolved Fire District No.1, which had been serviced by the Landisville Fire Company for 99 years, in July 2021. The dissolution came after a series of investigations led by the New Jersey Office of Public Employees’ Occupational Safety and Health unearthed over two dozen code violations at the Landisville company.
Supporters of the Landisville Fire Company note that it had passed inspection in June 2021 and argue that the elimination of the fire district compromises the borough’s safety. Resident Sue Romeo maintained during the Jan. 18 public comment section that the property the borough alleges is missing belonged to the Landisville Fire Company, which is distinct from Fire District No. 1, and so did not have to be turned over to the district. She added that confusion could have been avoided if the borough had worked more closely with the Landisville Fire Company and district commissioners after the July dissolution.
The Landisville company’s supporters speculate that discontent over the dissolution propelled the Democrats to success in the borough during the November elections, which saw the Andaloros unseat two GOP incumbents. There are currently petitions circulating to recall Zappariello and D’Alessandro.
Neither Zappariello nor Borough Solicitor Angela Costigan has replied to request for comment on the controversy surrounding the fire company. Costigan has previously declined to comment on the matter due to the ongoing litigation.
Andaloro estimated it would tentatively take two to three months for the building to be fully dried and rehabilitated. She said that there had been recurring problems with the borough’s water systems over recent years, and said that the borough should take proactive steps to prevent similar accidents from happening again.
“It’s working out, it is,” Andaloro said of the relocation efforts. “We all have to work together to get over these hurdles.”
