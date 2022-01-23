Buena Borough Hall closed due to flooding

Mayor David Zappariello has not yet responded to request for comment on the incident.

The Minotola Fire Company helped respond to the scene. In the ensuing days, the borough’s insurance company was notified of the flooding, which in turn brought in companies to respond. Andaloro said people rehabilitating the facility have brought in large dehumidifier fans to dry out the floors. She also said the borough would need to have checks done for hazardous asbestos due to the age of the building.

Borough employees had originally tried to avoid relocation as repairs were being done and worked in the building during the work week of Jan. 10 through Jan. 14, according to Andaloro. However, conditions inside the building, especially the noise from the dehumidifier fans, had grown too inhospitable, leading the borough to make the decision to vacate the building on Jan. 18. There was also too much disruption on the site for residents to be able to easily enter the building to make municipal utility or tax payments.