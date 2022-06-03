Buena Borough Council votes to drop lawsuit against Landisville Fire Company

BUENA — The borough is looking to bury the hatchet with a storied fire company — but the possibility remains for more conflict down the road.

The Buena Borough Council voted during a special meeting Thursday to authorize a solicitor to settle its lawsuit against the Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company and the former fire commissioners of the now defunct Buena Fire District No. 1.

The vote follows a May 23 meeting in which two pivotal members of council expressed their desire to end litigation as it continued to sew strife among residents.

“We want to come back together, this should have never gotten this out of hand,” Borough Council member Jorge Alvarez said. “We’re going to get back, one way or another, we have to get back to what we were and what we should be, because all we’re doing is becoming just like everything else you see in the news, which is a shame.”

Council unanimously voted in July 2021 to dissolve Fire District No. 1 — a municipal entity that had historically been served by the 100-year-old Landisville Fire Company. The territory and responsibilities of Fire District No. 1 was to be taken over by Buena Fire District No. 2, which is served by the Minotola Fire Company.

The borough and Fire District No. 2 have since sued the Landisville Fire Company. They had accused it of failing to turn over certain property to Fire District No. 2 as mandated by borough ordinance.

While the Thursday vote is set to end the borough’s role in the lawsuit, council members said they had received no indication that Fire District No. 2 was ready to settle — and there was one man in the audience who spoke passionately in opposition the settlement.

Members of the audience who supported the Landisville Fire Company were nevertheless celebratory due to the night’s vote.

“I look forward to hopefully moving forward to heal as a community,” said Jenna Baruffi-Talarico, one of the principal advocates for the Landisville Fire Company over the last few months.

The vote to authorize a settlement was 3-0, with Alvarez, Council member Gina Andaloro and Council President Matthew Walker voting in the affirmative.

Council member Patricia Andaloro, Gina Andaloro’s mother, abstained, as she had been named as a defendant in the lawsuit due to her stint as a commissioner for Fire District No. 1.

Council member Joseph D’Alessandro III had previously expressed reluctance about dropping the lawsuit. He said ending litigation could impair the borough’s ability to obtain records needed to pay Landisville firefighters as part of their Length of Service Award Program — something that he considered the borough’s fiduciary duty. Ending the litigation, he said, could also prevent the borough from enforcing its ordinances regarding the transfer of the company’s property.

D’Alessandro was absent from the Thursday meeting.

Borough Solicitor Angela Costigan had been representing both the borough and Fire District No. 2 in the lawsuit.

Council voted Thursday to have the law firm Blaney-Donohue & Weinberg provide an alternative solicitor to settle the suit on behalf of the borough, as Costigan’s representation of another plaintiff could amount to a conflict of interest. Costigan, too, was absent from the Thursday meeting.

Those who supported the dissolution of Fire District No. 1 have argued dissolution was warranted by a series of serious violations. The borough and the state Office of Public Employees’ Occupational Safety and Health conducted investigations that uncovered over two dozen code violations at the Landisville Fire Company.

Supporters of the fire company have argued the dissolution was not fair. They noted that the Landisville Fire Company passed a state inspection in June 2021 after the investigations were completed and before council voted to dissolve in July 2021.

The dissolution appears to have fueled an outburst of political action against the July 2021 members of council.

Then Council President Rosalie Baker and then Council member Joseph Mancuso Jr., running as Republican incumbents, were defeated in the November 2021 election by the Democratic challengers, Gina and Patricia Andaloro — a remarkable outcome given Baker’s approximately 30-year career on the borough governing body and the overall tilt of the New Jersey 2021 elections toward the GOP. Supporters of the Landisville Fire Company attributed the outcome in part to outrage over the dissolution of Fire District No. 1.

Those supporters of the fire company hope to see a similar dynamic unfold during the June 7 Republican primary election. The race will see Baker and D’Alessandro run against three newcomers — Douglas Adams, Mariana Barsuglia and Joseph Fabrizio. Of the three newcomers, Fabrizio is running unopposed for the GOP nomination to fill a one-year unexpired term of a vacant seat on the council. Of the remaining four candidates, the two who obtain the highest vote totals will win the GOP nominations to fill two full-term seats on the council.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

