Buena Borough Council takes first step toward dissolving Landisville fire company

"The process takes several months," Costigan said.

Charles Gazzara, chairman of Fire District 1, said he has only taken over for the past month or so, but the fire company is working with the state to resolve outstanding issues.

"All members are current and up to date with everything," Gazzara said. "The Board of Commissioners of Fire District 1 are doing everything we can possibly do."

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the process of holding meetings so the firefighters can receive all the training they need, Gazzara said.

Residents who spoke during public comment criticized the council because they do not want to see the fire company disappear.

The council has not reached out to the fire company to help it get certified, and that should be part of their jobs, one of the callers said.

Zappariello said he and D'Alessandro, the director of public safety, have offered their assistance to the fire company. The mayor then gave a litany of dates when he met with people in regard to the fire company.

