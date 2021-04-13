 Skip to main content
Buena Borough Council takes first step toward dissolving Landisville fire company
Buena Borough Council takes first step toward dissolving Landisville fire company

BUENA — Borough Council voted 4-1-1 Monday night to apply to the state Local Finance Board to dissolve the Landisville Volunteer Fire Company and Fire District 1 and to expand Fire District 2 to cover the area.

Councilmembers Rosalie Baker, Jorge A. Alvarez, Joseph A. D'Alessandro III and Joseph S. Mancuso Jr. all voted to start the dissolution process. Councilman Aldo S. Palmieri voted no, and Councilman Matthew P. Walker did not attend the virtual meeting or vote.

Mayor Dave Zappariello read a statement at the start of the virtual meeting to explain to everyone listening the background of the circumstances.

During the course of inspections in October and early December by the state Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health agency, the Landisville company was found to have more than two dozen violations. Council voted to suspend the fire company for 90 days.

In February, the fire company was still determined to have six violations, including not having all firefighters up to date on their annual respirator training.

These violations could add up to thousands of dollars, so the council voted March 15 to continue to suspend the fire company for another 90 days.

The council's actions Monday night mean the Local Finance Board will have to set a date for a public hearing on the dissolution of the fire company and Fire District 1, said Angela Costigan, the borough solicitor. A second public hearing would be held at Borough Hall.

"The process takes several months," Costigan said.

Charles Gazzara, chairman of Fire District 1, said he has only taken over for the past month or so, but the fire company is working with the state to resolve outstanding issues.

"All members are current and up to date with everything," Gazzara said. "The Board of Commissioners of Fire District 1 are doing everything we can possibly do."

The COVID-19 pandemic has complicated the process of holding meetings so the firefighters can receive all the training they need, Gazzara said.

Residents who spoke during public comment criticized the council because they do not want to see the fire company disappear.

The council has not reached out to the fire company to help it get certified, and that should be part of their jobs, one of the callers said.

Zappariello said he and D'Alessandro, the director of public safety, have offered their assistance to the fire company. The mayor then gave a litany of dates when he met with people in regard to the fire company.

Buena Mayor David Zappariello 2021

Contact Vincent Jackson: 609-272-7202

vjackson@pressofac.com

Twitter@ACPressJackson

