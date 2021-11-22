Buena Borough Council tables motion to fill vacant council seat

More than six months after a de facto vacancy opened up on the Buena Borough Council, residents found out Monday night that the seat will remain vacant in the near future — and if the borough government moves to fill it, one councilwoman-elect has threatened to take legal action.

The Buena Borough Council voted at its Monday night meeting to table a motion to fill a seat left vacant by former Councilman Aldo Palmieri, who announced his resignation in May. The agenda for the meeting had said that whoever filled the seat would hold it until the next general election in November 2022, as the borough says is prescribed by state law.

Opponents of the current borough government maintain that any appointment to replace Palmieri would be illegal — and that state law dictates that a special election must be held to fill the seat.

“It’s pretty black and white that if they try to make this appointment, they would not be following municipal election law,” Buena resident Susan Romeo said before the meeting, claiming she discussed the situation with several lawyers. “From the beginning, all we wanted them to do is the right thing, and they’re having trouble doing that.”

The argument over whether the current council can fill the seat turns on a dispute over when Palmieri resigned.