Buena Borough Council tables motion to fill vacant council seat

More than six months after a de facto vacancy opened up on the Buena Borough Council, residents found out Monday night that the seat will remain vacant in the near future — and if the borough government moves to fill it, one councilwoman-elect has threatened to take legal action.
The Buena Borough Council voted at its Monday night meeting to table a motion to fill a seat left vacant by former Councilman Aldo Palmieri, who announced his resignation in May. The agenda for the meeting had said that whoever filled the seat would hold it until the next general election in November 2022, as the borough says is prescribed by state law.
Opponents of the current borough government maintain that any appointment to replace Palmieri would be illegal — and that state law dictates that a special election must be held to fill the seat.
“It’s pretty black and white that if they try to make this appointment, they would not be following municipal election law,” Buena resident Susan Romeo said before the meeting, claiming she discussed the situation with several lawyers. “From the beginning, all we wanted them to do is the right thing, and they’re having trouble doing that.”
The argument over whether the current council can fill the seat turns on a dispute over when Palmieri resigned.
Palmieri announced his intentions to resign at the May 10 Borough Council meeting — something that is reflected in the minutes for that meeting — and has not sat at a council meeting since. And Palmieri’s letter of resignation — which was made public after a request was made to the borough under the New Jersey Open Public Records Act — is dated April 30.
Buena Borough Solicitor Angela Costigan, however, said at the Nov. 8 council meeting that Palmieri had not yet technically resigned. The agenda for Monday’s meeting indicates that Palmieri’s resignation was effective only on Nov. 8.
Deputy Atlantic County Clerk Michael Sommers has previously told The Press that the borough had not notified the Clerk’s Office of the vacancy until early September — about four months after Palmieri publicly announced his intentions to resign.
The date of Palmieri’s resignation determines, per state law, whether the current council would have the authority to appoint his replacement — and the dispute seems far from settled.
Councilwoman-elect Patricia Andaloro, a Democrat who was elected to council on Nov. 2 on a ticket with her daughter Gina, told The Press before the Monday meeting via text message that she would consider taking legal action against the borough if they proceeded to fill the seat. She said that she would be joined in her litigation by the Atlantic County Democratic Committee, which has not yet responded to a request for comment.
Moving against the current of the red wave that washed over New Jersey in November, Buena voters elected the Democratic Andaloros over GOP Councilman Joseph Mancuso Jr. and GOP Councilwoman Rosalie Baker, making Buena the only municipality in Atlantic County to see Democratic challengers oust Republican incumbents in 2021.
There is also an ongoing petition effort to recall Buena Mayor Zappariello, as well as Councilman Joseph D’Alessandro III.
Some residents have speculated that voters in the traditionally conservative Buena were motivated to buck the GOP by the council vacancy and by the dissolution of one of the borough’s two fire districts.
