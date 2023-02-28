BUENA — A vacancy on the Borough Council will remain unfilled after a man was appointed who is not interested in the position, setting off more partisan turmoil.

The council voted Monday to appoint Mark Dixon to fill the vacancy left by former Council member Gina Andaloro.

After the council members voted, they discovered Dixon was not present at the meeting and a person in the audience said Dixon was not interested in the position.

The meeting proceeded without the swearing of Dixon into office, leaving further confusion over how the seat will be filled.

Dixon had been one of three candidates nominated to fill the seat by the local members of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.

The council is currently made up entirely of Republicans.

Under state law, the council has 30 days from the date of the vacancy to appoint a replacement, meaning council must hold a special meeting to fill the seat before March 7. If the council fails to fill the seat, the authority to do so reverts to the local members of the Atlantic County Democratic Committee.

Colin Bell, an attorney for the Atlantic County Democrats, sent an email to borough Solicitor Richard Tonetta on Saturday saying Dixon was not interested in the position.

In his email, Bell said he knew another of the Democratic nominees, Ernest Merighi, was interested.

Tonetta said he did not see the email from Bell until after the meeting Monday. He sent an email to Bell on Tuesday saying the council intended to hold a special meeting to fill the seat.

Atlantic County Democratic Chair Michael Suleiman blamed the borough for the difficulty filling the seat, saying borough officials have needlessly complicated a simple process.

“This is just madness,” Suleiman said Tuesday. “It doesn’t shine the town in a very good light.”

The abortive appointment of Dixon is the latest misstep in filling the vacancy. After Andaloro resigned in January, the council solicited a list of three nominees from the local members of the Atlantic County Republican Party. It ultimately voted Jan. 23 to fill the seat with Richard Giovinazzi, a Republican who had been serving on the borough Land Use Board.

That appointment prompted a challenge from the Atlantic County Democrats, who claimed they had the right to fill the seat due to the history of Andaloro’s party affiliation.

Gina Andaloro had run with her mother, Council member Pat Andaloro, on the Democratic ticket in the 2021 general election, defeating a Republican incumbent and a longtime council president and defying a red wave that had washed over the state that year. The pair switched parties and joined the GOP at the start of 2023, a decision that would have likely fortified a reelection effort in a borough that leans to the right.

The Atlantic County Democrats noted that Gina Andaloro’s election on the Democratic ticket gave its local committee members the right to fill the seat under state election law. Borough officials and local Republican leaders agreed and solicited a list of three nominees from the Democrats. The three Democratic nominees were Dixon, Brian Ewan and Merighi.

Despite the agreement on how to fill the seat, tensions grew between the borough and Atlantic County Democratic officials. Upon request from members of the council, Tonetta asked the Atlantic County Democrats for resumes or contact information for the three Democratic nominees. Suleiman told Tonetta resumes were not required under state law and questioned whether the original, Republican nominees for the vacancy had also been asked for resumes, suggesting the Democrats were being held to an unfair standard.

After the council did not nominate a candidate for the position at its Feb. 13 meeting, Tonetta emailed Bell again asking for contact information for the three Democratic nominees. He also inquired whether a Democratic neighbor of one of the council members, who had expressed interest in the position, could be added to the list of nominees.

The request prompted Suleiman to excoriate Tonetta, accusing him of acting in bad faith to fill the seat. He said the borough’s process for filling the seat was disorganized and it was inappropriate for a member of an all-Republican council to suggest a nominee. He suggested the latter action was illegal.

“You are the most blatantly political and partisan town attorney I've ever had the displeasure of dealing with, and in all my years in the wacky and crazy world of New Jersey politics, that's saying something,” Suleiman said of Tonetta in the email.

Tonetta said after the meeting Monday that he stopped engaging with Suleiman after Suleiman insinuated the borough had acted illegally and said it would be appropriate to correspond only with Bell. He dismissed Suleiman’s criticisms as politically motivated.

“He’s taken a political position, and I understand it,” Tonetta said.

Borough officials described Suleiman’s comments as inappropriate. Council President Doug Adams said the borough’s requests of the Atlantic County Democrats were appropriate. He said it was sensible for the all-Republican council to ask for more information about Democratic nominees with whom they were unfamiliar. The previous GOP nominees for the position, Adams added, had been vetted by local Republicans.

“I don’t think council asking for resumes of three applicants is extraordinary or wrong,” Adams said Monday before the meeting.

Adams said the question of whether a nominee could be added to the Democratic list was similarly appropriate. He called the Democrats’ response to the borough inappropriate and suggested the borough disengage from the conversation.

“That wasn’t called for,” Adams said of the comments Suleiman made about Tonetta.

Suleiman stressed Tuesday that the Atlantic County Democrats had upheld their responsibilities under state law and gave the borough warning that Dixon was not interested in a council position. For the controversy to be averted, Suleiman said the council simply had to select a name.

“Enough of the political posturing,” Suleiman said.