Buena appoints new solicitor amidst ongoing legal dispute over century-old fire company

BUENA — The Borough Council voted unanimously to appoint a new solicitor Monday following the resignation of attorney Angela Costigan, whose tenure was marked by controversy surrounding her handling of a lawsuit against the Landisville volunteer fire and rescue company.

Costigan’s resignation appear to have been prompted. Monday's meeting agenda had listed a resolution “authorizing the termination with cause of the Borough Solicitor Angela M. Costigan effective immediately.”

But her resignation rendered that resolution moot and opened the door to the board appointing Richard Tonetta as its new solicitor.

Neither Costigan nor Tonetta was present at Monday's meeting. A message left for Tonetta's law office was not immediately returned. Costigan's law office said that she was not immediately available to leave comment.

Critics of Costigan, including Buena Republican County Committee member Sue Romeo, have taken issue with her handling of several controversial matters in the borough and what they argued was a lack of transparency in municipal-government workings during her time as solicitor. Above all else, they cited her role representing both the borough and Buena Fire District No. 2 – two, distinct municipal entities – in a lawsuit against the century-old Landisville Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company and its commissioners.

Costigan, they argue, was not sufficiently transparent when advising the council on the litigation or in bringing the lawsuit on behalf of the borough. They further maintain that Costigan should have ended her role in the litigation when Pat Andaloro – who was named as a defendant in the suit due to her stint as a Landisville Fire commissioner – took her seat on the Borough Council in January, due to the solicitor’s responsibility towards members of the governing body. Costigan is now representing neither the borough nor Fire District No. 2 in the case. She has previously said that the original arrangement, with her representing both the borough and the fire district, would have halved the borough's legal fees.

The Borough Council voted to appoint Costigan solicitor at the January reorganization meeting by a 3-2 vote. One of the council members who voted in the affirmative for the appointment, then-Borough Council President Matthew Walker, has since resigned.

Aside from their concerns about the fire company, some residents, including Romeo, have attributed other instances of alleged government dysfunction to Costigan. They blame her and other borough officials for failing to notify the Atlantic County Clerk of the vacancy created by the resignation of Aldo Palmieri from Borough Council in May 2021. The Borough Council did not vote to accept Palmieri’s resignation for over seven months and ultimately a special election will not be run to fill the seat until this November.

Critics further argue that Costigan failed to advise the borough about marijuana legislation. The Borough Council did not adopt an ordinance dictating what kinds of marijuana businesses would be allowed to operate in the borough, missing an Aug. 21, 2021 state deadline. There are now, as a result, no prohibitions on what kinds of marijuana businesses can operate in properly zoned areas of the borough.

“I’m glad she’s gone,” Pat Andaloro, now Borough Council president, said after the meeting. “Now we can move on.”

The Borough Council unanimously voted in July 2021 to dissolve Buena Fire District No. 1 – essentially putting the Landisville Fire Company, which had served the district, out of commission. The territory and responsibilities of Fire District No. 1 was to be taken over by Fire District No. 2, which is served by the Minotola Fire Company. The vote was precipitated by investigations conducted by the borough and the state Office of Public Employees’ Occupational Safety and Health that had uncovered over two dozen code violations at the Landisville Fire Company.

The borough and Fire District No. 2 later sued the Landisville Fire Company and its commissioners about property and paper work that had not been turned over to the borough.

Council voted to settle the lawsuit in June, appointing a special counsel to negotiate the borough’s exit from the case. Costigan, however, has said that the unwillingness of Fire District No. 2 to settle would require that the borough continue litigation.

The council voted 3-0 Monday to appoint the law firm Testa, Heck, Testa & White P.A. as the borough’s new special counsel in the case. Pat Andaloro and her daughter, Borough Council member Gina Andaloro, abstained from the vote owing to the former’s role as a defendant in the suit.

The vote to change solicitor comes as the council undergoes change itself.

The Borough Council voted on Monday to appoint Doug Adams, the former police chief of the now-defunct Buena Police Department, as a new member of council on June 27. He fills the vacancy created by Walker’s resignation.

Adams, along with running mate Marina Barsuglia defeated incumbent Borough Council member Joseph D’Alessandro III and former Council President Rosalie Baker in the June 7 Republican primary election. Joseph Fabrizio, the president of the Buena Baseball-Softball Association, was also on the ticket with Adams and Barsuglia and ran unopposed to fill Palmieri’s seat.

Their success appears to have been driven by discontent with the operations of borough government and its treatment of the Landisville Fire Company. Three of the five Borough Council members who voted for the dissolution are no longer on the governing body. A fourth, D’Alessandro, is set to leave office in 2023 after losing his primary race. Costigan’s departure seems to mark another change brought about by dissatisfaction with the workings of the borough.