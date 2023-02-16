UPPER TOWNSHIP – Township property owners can expect a tax increase this year, under a budget proposal set for introduction at an upcoming meeting.

As proposed, the budget would increase township spending by $550,000.

Cutting further would impact township services, Committee member Curtis Corson said.

“That’s not what we want,” said Mayor Jay Newman.

“That’s not what we want, no,” answered Corson.

The budget would increase the local purpose tax rate by 2.8 cents for every $100 of assessment, Corson said.

The owner of a home assessed at $300,000 would pay $84 more in 2023 than in 2022 in township taxes, Corson said, as the budget is currently proposed.

Township Committee went over the budget at a workshop meeting on Monday, with plans to introduce the budget at the next meeting, Feb. 27, with a public hearing and final vote planned for March 27.

The township also saw a tax increase last year. The current tax rate is 25.2 cents for every $100 of assessed value. With the prosed increase, the local tax rate would be 28 cents, which would amount to $840 owed for 2023 on a house assessed at $300,000.

That figure does not include school or county taxes. In Upper Township, school taxes make up more than half the tax bill for property owners.

Corson said the budget proposal is under the state caps on increases to spending and to taxation, and that most of the budget funds township employees’ salaries and benefits.

“It’s right where we need to be,” Corson said. “It’s actually a good budget, a very strong budget.”

At the same meeting on Monday, committee introduced a $3.5 million bond ordinance to fund multiple capital improvements. The bond includes $930,000 for beach replenishment, $937,500 for recreation and $57,000 toward public safety, according to a breakdown presented at the meeting, plus $1.57 million on “quality of life.”

That includes repaving projects. Corson described that number as a drop in the bucket.

A public hearing and final vote on the bond ordinance is expected March 13.