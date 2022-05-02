Bubbakoo's Burritos opens in Egg Harbor Township

A new Mexican food store has arrived in Egg Harbor Township.

Bubbakoo's Burritos, a fast-casual, Mexican-fusion chain, has opened a new location at 6801 Black Horse Pike, according to a company news release issued Monday.

The new Egg Harbor Township location joins the 71 other location that the company has across 10 states.

Paul Altero and Bill Hart founded Bubbakoo's Burritos in 2008. Industry veterans who had worked together previously, the pair put an emphasis on customization, fresh ingredients and customer service, according to the news release.

“This is an exciting week for us, with Cinco de Mayo and the opening of our newest location in Atlantic County,” Hart said.

Bubbakoo's Burritos, which has its flagship store in Point Pleasant, emphasized that it was dedicated to helping the community. The company launched a Read it to Eat it program in 2019, working with schools to promote reading among local students. The initiative now works with over 500 teachers and 120,000 students. The company said that it also works to help fundraise local community organizations and donated a share of its sales on March 29 to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

The expansion in Atlantic County is a sign of more planned growth. The news release said that there are over 100 more store locations “in the pipeline” and the company still anticipates opening several more stores before the end of the first half of 2022.

Contact Chris Doyle cdoyle@pressofac.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.