Brutus Fluke Tournament returns for 24th year

The annual Brutus Fluke Tournament, created in 1999 to honor the memory of bay fisherman Walter “The Brute” Gregory Sr., will celebrate its 24th year this summer.

Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge 2563 and Somers Point AMVETS Post 911 are calling on anglers of all ages to compete in the biggest event of the tournament's history.

This year's tournament will take place from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. June 18. The entry fee is $40 per angler, and fishing may be done from a boat, pier or beach.

Tournament proceeds will support local veterans and charities for children with disabilities.

Fishermen will compete for $2,050 in cash prizes — the top prize is $1,000 — as well as 12 non-cash prizes. A new category this year is for the heaviest striper, earning a $100 prize, according to the organization.

The deadline for registration is June 17.

All events will be held at the Egg Harbor Township Elks Lodge, 1815 Somers Point-Mays Landing Road, just over the Patcong Creek bridge from Somers Point.

To request a registration form or for more information, email brutusboy6665@aol.com. Forms also can be picked up in the Somers Point/Ocean City area at Point Tackle Marine, Somers Point Marine, Tight Lines, Gregory’s Bar, Fin-Atics, Back Bay BBQ, the AMVETS center in Somers Point and the EHT Elks Lodge.

