Bruce DeShields named president of statewide police association this year

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Investigators Bruce DeShields has been named the 2021 president of the State Chief of County Investigators / Detectives Association of New Jersey, according to news released by the prosecutor's office Monday.

The association includes members of New Jersey’s 21 county prosecutor’s offices, the Drug Enforcement Administration, New Jersey State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office.

“At this time, there is a large amount of legislation on deck and even more planning for law enforcement statewide, so I feel it is impactful for me to serve. There are important issues that pertain to the counties across the state and this organization is invaluable to foster communication between law enforcement partners, said DeShields in a written statement.

DeShields has served with the prosecutor's office for over 30 years.

DeShields is a veteran law enforcement officer with over 37 years of law enforcement experience when he started his law enforcement career in 1982.

Chief DeShields is a consummate law enforcement professional with over 39 years of experience in multiple agencies, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.