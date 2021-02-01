Bruce DeShields named president of statewide police association this year

MAYS LANDING — Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office Chief of County Investigators Bruce DeShields has been named the 2021 president of the State Chief of County Investigators / Detectives Association of New Jersey, according to news released by the prosecutor's office Monday.
The association includes members of New Jersey’s 21 county prosecutor’s offices, the Drug Enforcement Administration, New Jersey State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the New Jersey State Attorney General’s Office.
“At this time, there is a large amount of legislation on deck and even more planning for law enforcement statewide, so I feel it is impactful for me to serve. There are important issues that pertain to the counties across the state and this organization is invaluable to foster communication between law enforcement partners, said DeShields in a written statement.
DeShields has served with the prosecutor's office for over 30 years.
DeShields is a veteran law enforcement officer with over 37 years of law enforcement experience when he started his law enforcement career in 1982.
Chief DeShields is a consummate law enforcement professional with over 39 years of experience in multiple agencies, Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon G. Tyner said.
"He has always distinguished himself as a leader and an effective crime fighter," said Tyner in a written statement. "I am happy that he has had an opportunity to lead not only detectives of the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, but to serve as the State Chief of County Detectives Association.”
DeShields also served as the Commander of the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office's special investigations unit, which includes the prosecutor office's guns, gangs and narcotics Unit, intelligence unit and the homeland security and crisis negotiations team.
DeShields has served in liaison roles to the N.J. Attorney General’s Office NARCAN program, the N.J. Attorney General’s prescription fraud commanders investigation program, the State Narcotics Commanders Association, South Jersey Narcotics Association and the United States Marshall’s Service fugitive task force.
Prior to his service with the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office, DeShields served as a patrol officer with the Riverside Township Police Department, the State of New Jersey, Human Services Police Department and the Richard Stockton Police Department.
DeShields received a bachelor of arts degree from the Richard Stockton College of New Jersey and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Phoenix.
DeShields received a medal of valor from the New Jersey State Chiefs of Police Association, and he was nominated by the National Association of Police Organizations for the top cops award 2011.
Contact: 609-272-7202
Twitter@ACPressJackson
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.