Brothers plead guilty to assault of EHT teen found dead outside of strip club

MAYS LANDING — Two brothers pleaded guilty Thursday to assaulting an Egg Harbor Township teen who was later found dead outside of a Pleasantville strip club.

John Hands, 30, and his brother, Garnell, 25, both of Pleasantville, pleaded guilty before Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Nancy Ridgway to aggravated assault charges in connection with the death of 19-year-old Irving Mayren-Guzman. Earlier this month, Justin Timberlake, 31, of Atlantic City, also pleaded guilty to aggravated assault charges in connection with Mayren-Guzman's death.

As part of the plea deal, John Hands faces a sentence of four years in prison, while his brother faces five years in prison. Timberlake faces four years in prison. All three are scheduled to be sentenced on March 3.

The Mayren-Guzman family and their supports gathered at the Atlantic County courthouse with "Justicia para Irving" signs, Mexican American flags, and apparel with Mayren-Guzman's face on them.

The family expressed their disappointment in the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office for offering the trio plea deal.

"Porque quatro años," said Eulojeo Mayren, the victim's father, as he cried outside the Atlantic County Courthouse.

In the court room, Mayren-Guzman's supporters filled one side of the courtroom, and nine members of the Hands' family filled the other.

As John Hands admitted to hitting Mayren-Guzman in the head three times during the Jan. 23, 2022, assault, mother Sara Guzman-Mayren started crying. She tried to hold back her tears as she muffled her sobs with a handkerchief. Father Eulojeo Mayren, briefly put his head down to hide his tears.

"This case has been a very emotionally charged case since the beginning, and I understand why," said Ridgway. "My condolences go out to the family."

The brothers both admitted in court to purposely causing bodily injuries by engaging in a fight with Mayren-Guzman.

"If they didn't assault my son, my son would still be here today," said Sara Guzman-Mayren. "I wish we all didn't have to be out here but look at the circumstances."

Video surveillance showed an altercation between Mayren-Guzman and the three men at the club. An autopsy that took several months to complete attributed Mayren-Guzman’s death to drowning, hypothermia and intoxication.

Ridgway granted a motion to release John Hands pending sentencing, but the motion was held for five days in case the state wanted to file an appeal. John Hands' father let out tears of joy hearing his son would be released from prison soon.

Centerfolds Cabaret on Delilah Road in Pleasantville, where the assault took place, has been closed since last February after their mercantile license was taken away.