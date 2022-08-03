Brooks Center gets $1 million for outreach vehicle

MAYS LANDING — The John Brooks Recovery Center has received a $1 million grant from the state to purchase a mobile outreach vehicle.

The grant from the Division of Mental Health and Addiction Services is being funded through the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s State Opioid Response to Grants program awarded to the state in 2020, as well as federal funding from the Substance Abuse Treatment and Prevention block grant, according to a news release from the center.

The Brooks Center will use the funds to purchase a vehicle that will travel to locations of high need in Atlantic County and prescribe medication to people with substance use disorder and co-occurring mental illness, according to the center.

“This will enable us to target a specific population of individuals that do not have the means available to visit a brick-and-mortar treatment facility,” said Michael Santillo, CEO of the Brooks Center.

The grant includes start-up funds in the amount of $300,000 for the Brooks Center to purchase the vehicle. When the initiative ends June 30, 2023, the vehicle will become the property of DMHAS, and the Brooks Center will have the option to continue operating the vehicle by renting it through the division for a nominal cost, according to the center.

“This initiative is designed to increase the community’s access to medications for substance use disorder and reduce opioid overdoses,” said Santillo. “The vehicle will be positioned in hotspots throughout Atlantic County where individuals are experiencing SUD/OUD, high rates of overdose and infectious disease and/or homelessness.”

The vehicle will offer medications such as buprenorphine, naloxone, naltrexone, methadone or acamprosate, as well as case management and recovery support services, according to the center.