Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic in playoff

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Brooke Henderson did something Sunday no ShopRite LPGA Classic winner had done in 30 years:

Win the $1.75 million tournament in a playoff.

Henderson eagled the par-5 18th hole on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Hotel Golf Club to beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright on the first playoff hole.

The Bay Course fits the Canadian native’s game. She shot a 7-under 64 Sunday to finish with a 12-under 201 total for the three-day tournament.

“I love to make birdies,” Henderson said, “and there are a lot of birdie opportunities out here.”

Sunday's playoff was the third in tournament history and the first since Anne Marie Palli edged Laura Davies to win the 1992 Classic at Greate Bay Resort & Country Club in Somers Point.

Henderson’s victory cements her connection with the Classic. She first played the event in 2015 as a 17-year-old. Last year, she finished tied for second on the Bay Course.

“This tournament has been around forever,” she said. “It’s always been a special place for me.

Henderson joins an impressive list of ShopRite champions in the tournament’s 34-year history. Past winners include LPGA greats Annika Sorenstam, Betsy King, Juli Inkster, Nancy Lopez and Karrie Webb.

“The list of champions here is phenomenal,” Henderson said. “Even just walking around this hotel you see the names everywhere and little memorabilia. And it's always fantastic, so I'm just really excited to be a part of history and add my name to that incredible list.”

More coverage in Sports.

