 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

Brooke Henderson wins ShopRite LPGA Classic in playoff

  • 0

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP — Brooke Henderson did something Sunday no ShopRite LPGA Classic winner had done in 30 years:

Win the $1.75 million tournament in a playoff.

Henderson eagled the par-5 18th hole on the Bay Course at Seaview Hotel and Hotel Golf Club to beat Lindsey Weaver-Wright on the first playoff hole.

The Bay Course fits the Canadian native’s game. She shot a 7-under 64 Sunday to finish with a 12-under 201 total for the three-day tournament.

“I love to make birdies,” Henderson said, “and there are a lot of birdie opportunities out here.”

Sunday's playoff was the third in tournament history and the first since Anne Marie Palli edged Laura Davies to win the 1992 Classic at Greate Bay Resort & Country Club in Somers Point.

Henderson’s victory cements her connection with the Classic. She first played the event in 2015 as a 17-year-old. Last year, she finished tied for second on the Bay Course.

People are also reading…

“This tournament has been around forever,” she said. “It’s always been a special place for me.

Henderson joins an impressive list of ShopRite champions in the tournament’s 34-year history. Past winners include LPGA greats Annika Sorenstam, Betsy King, Juli Inkster, Nancy Lopez and Karrie Webb.

“The list of champions here is phenomenal,” Henderson said. “Even just walking around this hotel you see the names everywhere and little memorabilia. And it's always fantastic, so I'm just really excited to be a part of history and add my name to that incredible list.”

More coverage in Sports.

 

Contact: 609-272-7209
MMcGarry@PressofAC.com
Twitter @ACPressMcGarry
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Union: 4 Atlantic City casinos not cleaning rooms daily

Union: 4 Atlantic City casinos not cleaning rooms daily

A union representing housekeeping workers at Atlantic City’s casinos says four of the resorts are not complying with a COVID-related requirement that hotel rooms be cleaned daily. Local 54 of the Unite Here union said Wednesday that state officials need to enforce an order issued in 2020 by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy requiring hotel rooms to be cleaned and sanitized daily. It says Caesars, Harrah’s, Tropicana and the Golden Nugget don't clean each occupied hotel room each day as required by the order. The Golden Nugget says staff shortages sometimes prevent daily room cleaning, but adds any guest who requests it will get it.

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Watch Now: Related Video

Demonstrators Call For Action On Gun Violence Epidemic

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News