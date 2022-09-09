Broken elevator raises fresh questions on City Council access

OCEAN CITY — Throughout the summer, residents have been pushing for a return to the option of being able to participate remotely in City Council meetings.

On Thursday, Councilman Bob Barr had no other option.

Council meets in chambers on the third floor of City Hall. At this meeting, the elevator was not functioning, with a sign in the lobby of City Hall indicating that those who wanted to attend the meeting would have to take the stairs.

That’s not possible for Barr, who uses a wheelchair.

The meeting could not be moved to an accessible location without at least 48 hours’ notice.

Before the start of the meeting, Barr was on the ground floor of City Hall. At that time, he said he was advised that he could not call in to the meeting because of a recent state ruling.

City attorney Dorothy McCrosson did not specify what the ruling was during the public meeting Thursday and declined to comment Friday. She forwarded questions to city spokesperson Doug Bergen, who did not respond by Friday afternoon.

Barr eventually participated in the meeting by phone. He indicated there were discussions and presentations he could not hear.

In other communities, including in Upper Township, officials have stated that under the current guidelines from the state, if there is no option for the public to participate in meetings remotely, officials cannot participate remotely.

In other words, if the public has to come in person, so do the council members.

In 2020, under emergency rules put in place to reduce the spread of COVID-19, most municipalities began either meeting over the phone or using Zoom or other videoconferencing platforms. With meetings now back face-to-face at City Hall, the city decided to end remote participation in July.

Since then, residents have steadily called for its return, citing the difficulty for elderly residents and second-homeowners to participate in meetings.

Video of the meetings is posted to YouTube soon after they conclude, but by then it is too late to comment. Some city officials say there are multiple other options to offer opinions on city matters, including calling or emailing members of council or the city administration.

Several residents pleaded with council Thursday to return the remote option. Resident Donna Moore said the lessons learned from COVID-19 should continue into the future.

“You need to revisit this issue,” said resident Sheila Hartranft.

“I want you to bring back Zoom. I’m really getting annoyed,” said resident Suzanne Hornick, who had often participated in the meetings remotely when Zoom was available and who has advocated for its return. She suggested putting a resolution to a vote.

“Let’s see who is willing to stand up for the people of Ocean City and who wants to continue to prevent the citizens from accessing their government,” she said. “It’s wrong. It shouldn’t be happening. I can only think or assume that there is something to be hidden. It’s not right.”

Barr declined to comment on the matter Friday.

Apparently there were extensive discussions about how to handle the situation before the meeting began. Council member Tom Rotondi questioned Barr’s absence.

“Is Bobby going to be excluded from this meeting?” Rotondi said at the start of the meeting. “He can’t come up the elevator because it’s broken, and he’s not allowed to call into the meeting. I get that there was a ruling a couple of weeks ago saying you can’t Zoom in to the meeting. But it’s not like Bobby’s in Florida in Disneyland.”

McCrosson said she discussed the matter with Barr and Council President Pete Madden. She does not make decisions for council, but rather offers legal guidance and advice, she said.

“I explained to them the pros and cons. He’s not being excluded. Whether he’s calling in is completely up to him,” McCrosson said. She said Barr was not told he could not participate in the meeting.

“He was told he can’t be included in the meeting. So if he can’t be included, I’m not staying,” Rotondi responded.

At that point, Madden called Barr.

“Bobby, you are in the meeting. Welcome,” he said. At times, he held his phone to a microphone so Barr could be heard.

Later in the meeting, Barr explained why he was not present. Councilman Terry Crowley suggested the city create a contingency plan, to allow meetings to be moved to the Music Pier or the library if something similar occurs.

“I can tell you I’ve been sitting here for 12 years and this is the first time it’s happened,” McCrosson said. “But we can look at how we can deal with this contingency.”

There was no information available for what was wrong with the elevator, when it broke down or when it might be fixed.

Even before 2020, it was common practice for elected officials to phone in to public meetings, if scheduling conflicts would otherwise make them unavailable for specific votes.

On Thursday, councilmember Jody Levchuk made a motion for council to return to having Zoom meetings available. McCrosson told him a resolution would need to be in writing to be voted on, but one could be prepared for the next meeting.

Madden said the resolution would be discussed at the next agenda meeting. The next council meeting is 7 p.m. Sept. 22 at City Hall, 861 Asbury Ave.

In previous interviews, and on Thursday, Madden said the city has not ruled out continuing a remote meeting option, but was looking at options.

Even at the start of the summer, there appeared to be a consensus on council that the remote meeting option should continue.