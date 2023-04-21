CAPE MAY — Visitors to the Emlen Physick Estate will have the opportunity to donate to the Cape May Community Food Closet from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Cape May MAC will host the food drive during the April Crafts & Collectibles Show, which will take place on the grounds of the estate at 1048 Washington St.
Attendees can bring nonperishable food, paper goods, toiletries and monetary donations to the Cape May MAC information tent. The donations will be given to the food closet, which provides support to members of the community who are in need.
Those who drop off donations will receive a complimentary Cape May Lighthouse pass. For more information about donating, visit cmfoodcloset.org/how-to-donate. For more information on Cape May MAC, visit capemaymac.org.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.