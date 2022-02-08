Brigantine's St. George's Pub to close, reopen under new ownership

BRIGANTINE — St. George's Pub, which has been in business in the city since 1990, will close temporarily to make way for renovations with a new owner.

The pub, located in a Harbor Beach Boulevard shopping center, will have a last-day party celebrating its long-tenured owner, Jim Fowler, on Feb. 15, after which it will close and likely reopen sometime in March, Fowler said Tuesday.

Fowler, 71, sold the pub and will retire with his wife, he said. He declined to provide a sale price.

"We didn't really want to sell," Fowler said, "but what are you going to do?"

The pub's new owner, whom Fowler did not name, will come in over the next few weeks and schedule renovations. Fowler is not fully sure what the new owner's plans for the pub are other than keeping it as a restaurant.

The business, Fowler said, suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, as did many small businesses and restaurants forced to take unprecedented measures to comply with restrictions.

"I didn't know if they (government) were going to let me reopen or not," Fowler said. "Didn't know for how long, or didn't know how long the hours were going to be."