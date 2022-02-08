 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brigantine's St. George's Pub to close, reopen under new ownership
St. George's Pub, shown in 2016, opened in 1990 on Harbor Beach Boulevard in Brigantine.

 Ray Schweibert, for The Press

BRIGANTINE — St. George's Pub, which has been in business in the city since 1990, will close temporarily to make way for renovations with a new owner.

The pub, located in a Harbor Beach Boulevard shopping center, will have a last-day party celebrating its long-tenured owner, Jim Fowler, on Feb. 15, after which it will close and likely reopen sometime in March, Fowler said Tuesday.

Fowler, 71, sold the pub and will retire with his wife, he said. He declined to provide a sale price.

"We didn't really want to sell," Fowler said, "but what are you going to do?"

The pub's new owner, whom Fowler did not name, will come in over the next few weeks and schedule renovations. Fowler is not fully sure what the new owner's plans for the pub are other than keeping it as a restaurant.

The business, Fowler said, suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, as did many small businesses and restaurants forced to take unprecedented measures to comply with restrictions.

"I didn't know if they (government) were going to let me reopen or not," Fowler said. "Didn't know for how long, or didn't know how long the hours were going to be."

Fowler ends his career at the pub after 31 years, he said.

Fowler, who has had a 44-year career in the restaurant business, has been with the pub since its opening, when he became a partial owner with former Mayor Jim Kline. Fowler later took over the pub in 2006.

The pub has been well-known by locals and visitors for its music and Irish theme. It likely services about 25,000 people yearly, Fowler said.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

