 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Brigantine's fecal donor spreads message of 'perfect poop' through billboard

  • 0

Brigantine's Herbie Allen is bragging about his "perfect poop" from high above the Atlantic City Expressway.

The 71-year-old, who credits his strict healthy diet with his exceptional microbiome, recently bought space on a billboard in Atlantic City to drive awareness of Fecal Transplants, and why they are so important.

"My poop can save your life. Just ask me how @perfectpoopguy," the billboard says. "Follow Herbie Allen to learn how to live a longer, healthier life."

Last year Allen was found to be an excellent fecal donor to his wife Patti, 70, whose repeated antibiotic treatments had wiped out her microbiota and left her with terrible digestive problems.

The fecal transplant returned good bacteria to her system, she said in a Press interview last year.

“I’d say really it’s very much like just having a colonoscopy,” Pattie Allen, 70, said then of going through the procedure at Cooper Digestive Health in Mount Holly, Burlington County. “It was lifesaving in a sense, I finally got some good bacteria.”

People are also reading…

A good donor candidate is an adult in good health who is known to the patient and who undergoes an extensive series of tests — both stool and blood.

Herbie is a retired casino host who said he has followed a strict no-sugar or red meat diet for more than 40 years. He eats fish three times a week — particularly salmon — and has taken a regimen of vitamins and other nutritional supplements every day for decades.

Now he has started putting out videos and social media posts about his healthy lifestyle and about fecal transplants.

“It helps people with all kinds of problems,” Allen has said, including irritable bowel syndrome and Crohn’s disease. It’s even being looked at to help with some autism symptoms.

REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post

609-841-2895

mpost@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

In my first job after college got paid to read the New York Times and summarize articles for an early online data base. First reporting job was with The Daily Record in Parsippany. I have also worked in nonprofits, and have been with The Press since 1990.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Trump the right person to take the Republican's party forward ?

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News