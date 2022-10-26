Brigantine's Ernest and Son to make second appearance on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives

BRIGANTINE — Brigantine's Ernest and Son Meat Market will make their second appearance on Guy Fieri's "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives" Friday night.

The owner of Ernest and son, Brian "Mel" Cortellessa, made the announcement on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

"DDD is back!" said the post. "Ernest and Son is excited to announce our new show will air this Friday Oct. 28 at 9 p.m. on Food Network. Show title is 'From sausage to sweet!'"

Ernest and Son Meat Market is an old-fashioned butcher shop in Brigantine that was founded by Ernest Storino and his son, Sam, in 1977, according to their website.

Brigantine native Mel Cortellessa learned the trade and bought the business in 2007 after working at the meat market for over 20 years.

Cortellessa said in an article by WPG Talk Radio that "it's great that he (Fieri) loved us and came back, we appreciate all the support!"

Guy Fieri's "Diner, Drive-ins and Dives" first visited Ernest and Son back in 2017. The show titled "Oldies but Goodies," highlighted the meat market's homemade beef jerky, and "The Tailgator," which is Ernest and Son's signature homemade sausage, grilled peppers and onions sandwich.

Ernest and Son is the only Brigantine restaurant to be featured on "Diners, Drive-ins and Dives."

Over the years, Guy Fieri has visited several Atlantic City locations including Kelsey and Kim's and Vagabond Kitchen and Taphouse, and Tony Boloney's.

Other South Jersey restaurants featured on the show include the Anchorage Tavern and Grilled Cheese and Crab Cake Company in Somers Point, Carluccio's in Northfield, and Sam's Restaurant in Pleasantville.

"We appreciate the opportunity and are excited for everyone to see it," said Cortellessa in the Facebook post. "Thank you for all the support as always!"