Brigantine's Bridge Fest connects community

Brigantine resident Marisela Dellinger, center, leads her Zumba Chicks troupe in Halloween-themed routines during Bridge Fest on Saturday. The event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Vincent S. Haneman Memorial Bridge that links Brigantine to Atlantic City.
MATTHEW STRABUK PHOTOS, FOR THE PRESS
Moss and Judy Jackson, seasonal Brigantine residents from Newtown, Pennsylvania, picked up some fresh cinnamon buns from RSK in Cape May.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Somers Point resident Ben Dawson works on an order at his food tent Soul Empanada.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
Courtney Oliver, 14, of Mullica Township, and Rylee Cohen, 14, of Hammonton, enjoy a treat while waiting for a Zumba performance to start.
MATTHEW STRABUK, FOR THE PRESS
On October 15, 2022, Locals celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Brigantine Bridge with Bridge Fest, a celebration involving a farmers market, food trucks, and later in the day a 5k run and bridge crawl. Brigantine based vendors, Christina and James Perry, at their Nina Cucina food tent.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On October 15, 2022, Locals celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Brigantine Bridge with Bridge Fest, a celebration involving a farmers market, food trucks, and later in the day a 5k run and bridge crawl. (l-r) Tre Kuchinsky, 8, Mason Dougherty, 5, Oliver Newcomer, 5, Sawyer Wilkinson, 8, Jack Dougherty, 8, and Clyde Newcomer, 8, all Brigantine residents.
MATTHEW STRABUK FOR THE PRESS
On October 15, 2022, Locals celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Brigantine Bridge with Bridge Fest, a celebration involving a farmers market, food trucks, and later in the day a 5k run and bridge crawl. Seasonal Brigantine residents Molly Robinson and her daughter Mayla, 8, look at artwork in Kelly & Craig Photography's tent.
BRIGANTINE — The city hosted a community-wide event Saturday to celebrate the 50th birthday of the Vincent S. Haneman Memorial Bridge that connects Brigantine to Atlantic City and beyond.
“This is the perfect event to celebrate our city,” said Kelsea Miller, 35, of Brigantine. “It really brings the community together.”
The event, titled “Bridge Fest,” kicked off at 9 a.m. with a fall farmers market in which over 50 vendors lined up in the parking lot in front of the Brigantine Community School.
Hundreds turned up for the market and had the opportunity to purchase a wide variety of items, including alcohol from local breweries, fresh seafood and homemade peanut butter. For those who like adding heat to their food, Hank Sauce of Sea Isle City had them covered, selling many flavors of their product.
“I love putting hot sauce on everything, and I love supporting local businesses when I can, so this was the perfect thing for me to pick up here,” said Jake Crane, 28, of Brigantine.
The market also allowed people to pick up fresh fruits and vegetables.
“I came here to look for a couple of pumpkins because we are getting closer to that time of the year, and my kids always enjoy carving them,” said Elena Santos, a mother of four from Atlantic City.
After the farmers market, the festivities shifted toward the Bridge Fest 5k Run/Walk. The event began at 3 p.m. at the Cove Restaurant, and participants followed a course through the south side of the city before finishing back at the restaurant.
Hundreds participated, and the top male and female finishers were each going to receive a trophy.
While the run/walk was a fun event for the whole family, it also brought in some avid runners.
Jessica Williams, of Egg Harbor Township, was at the farmers market in the morning and ran the race in the afternoon.
“I’m definitely excited to run in the race,” Williams said. “I run a lot of 5Ks, and I’ve been getting quicker with each one that I do. So my goal for today is to just have fun and try to get to the finish line faster than I did in the race before.”
Jerome Bishop, of Atlantic City, finished third in the last 5K he participated in and was hoping to do a couple of spots better in this one.
“The last race I ran in, I felt like I gave it away because I set too fast of a pace at the beginning,” Bishop said. “So this time around I’m going to try to save a little more energy for the end. But nevertheless, no matter where I end up, it’s a beautiful day out, and I’m glad to be here to support the city of Brigantine.”
The Bridge Crawl was set to begin after the conclusion of the race and serve as a finale for the festival. The crawl encouraged people to check out the island’s restaurants, shops and other businesses. Several area businesses had Bridge Fest-themed specials to celebrate the occasion.
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
1 of 7
Brigantine resident Marisela Dellinger, center, leads her Zumba Chicks troupe in Halloween-themed routines during Bridge Fest on Saturday. The event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Vincent S. Haneman Memorial Bridge that links Brigantine to Atlantic City.
On October 15, 2022, Locals celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Brigantine Bridge with Bridge Fest, a celebration involving a farmers market, food trucks, and later in the day a 5k run and bridge crawl. Brigantine based vendors, Christina and James Perry, at their Nina Cucina food tent.
On October 15, 2022, Locals celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Brigantine Bridge with Bridge Fest, a celebration involving a farmers market, food trucks, and later in the day a 5k run and bridge crawl. (l-r) Tre Kuchinsky, 8, Mason Dougherty, 5, Oliver Newcomer, 5, Sawyer Wilkinson, 8, Jack Dougherty, 8, and Clyde Newcomer, 8, all Brigantine residents.
On October 15, 2022, Locals celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Brigantine Bridge with Bridge Fest, a celebration involving a farmers market, food trucks, and later in the day a 5k run and bridge crawl. Seasonal Brigantine residents Molly Robinson and her daughter Mayla, 8, look at artwork in Kelly & Craig Photography's tent.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.