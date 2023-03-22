BRIGANTINE — Problems with short-term rental properties like Airbnb on the barrier island have the city looking to join other shore towns in banning one-night stays.

Mayor Vince Sera said the city is looking to adjust its short-term rental ordinance amid noise violations and community complaints related to one-night stays.

Sera said there needs to be more community participation in reporting short-term rental properties to the police so they can get those complaints in front of a judge to work with property owners or enforce actions, like taking away their mercantile licenses, which the city has done in the past.

"One of the things there seems to be a consensus on is that most of the major problems come from the one-night single rentals," Sera said during last week's council meeting. "People come down, they rent a home for a night, and basically they just rent it to throw a party."

Currently in the Downbeach section of Absecon Island, Margate has a one-week stay minimum for short-term rentals. Longport and Ventnor are also looking into requiring a minimum two- to three-night stay for short-term rentals.

"If it's a problem now, it's going to be a crisis," said Brigantine resident Andrea Sullivan, who noted she has been consistently "badgering" city officials for something to be done about the short-term rental properties on the island. "Once the summer comes, this is going to be a nightmare."

VOTE: What would you like to see at Bader Field? ATLANTIC CITY — Bader Field is the most coveted piece of real estate in the city, which expl…

Sullivan said there's no limit to the number of short-term rentals in Brigantine, the number of days a person can stay and what those rentals are being used for.

Over the past couple of years, Sullivan said she has seen properties rented out for events including weddings, proms, graduation parties and women's retreats, with properties advertising meditation and seminars for those retreats.

"It's going to be a tragedy," said Sullivan. "I'm just about preserving our community because most people came down here to get away from the craziness, and for the beauty of our beaches, and our community, and a camaraderie. It's going to get blown up."

In April 2019, the city enacted an "Animal House" ordinance to crack down on short-term rentals being advertised and primarily used as party houses, many of which were nuisance properties. The ordinance required those properties to get a license, inspection and registration as a short-term rental property, with fines for those who did not comply.

Residents who spoke out about nuisance short-term rental properties, like Jim Coia, said some of the short-term rentals were being used as resort houses in residential areas, which infringed on residents' rights. Resort houses are commercial properties with residential-style structures, like bed-and-breakfasts, that are allowed to house no more than 18 people in motel and hotel zones, the limit according to the city's code.

Some residents, like Anne Phillips, said they want to see the city enforce its laws and regulate short-term rental properties not complying with city ordinances.

Bader Field: A look at the pros and cons of three proposals ATLANTIC CITY — Bader Field is the most coveted piece of real estate in the city, which expl…

"The evidence is there. It's been going on for years. The buck stops with you guys," Phillips said. "You've got the law, enforce it. There's a difference between commercial and residential."

Linda Camerota, real estate agent for Brigantine Beach Real Estate, said she's noticed a 25% increase in people looking to buy properties with the idea of renting their home short-term.

Camerota said one-night stays for short-term rental owners are a lot of work, and not worth it for a lot of owners.

"I don't really think that's a real thing in our market," Camerota said. "When people want to stay in Brigantine, they want to stay for more than a day or two."