BRIGANTINE — The island is set to get its depleted North End beach refilled this spring, but residents and city officials want a more permanent solution to their erosion issues.

Mayor Vince Sera said the city is working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to extend the sea wall. The city asked for funding for the sea wall this year. However, the Army Corps told them they would have to wait for the next funding cycle in the fall.

“I can tell you that the city of Brigantine agrees that we need jetties up there. Just look at the south end of the island where all of those jetties are. The sand holds,” said Sera. “The storms and currents pick the sand up from the North End and drops it on the south, and the south end beaches keep getting bigger and bigger.”

The city is working on a Federal Emergency Management Agency application for the extension of the sea wall that it plans to submit this fall.

“We all know that would eliminate our problems here,” city resident Mike Torigian said of a possible sea wall extension.

The sea wall and jetties are forms of coastal defense infrastructure put in place to defend the island and its residents from storms, weathering and erosion.

The island’s sea wall extends from Roosevelt Boulevard to North 14th Street.

At the time the seawall was finished in 1996, Sera said there were no homes north of 14th Street.

“In recent years, we’ve had some preliminary discussions with our sponsor New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, regarding the erosion issue and potential alternatives to help address it,” Steve Rochette, spokesperson for the Army Corps’ Philadelphia District, said about Brigantine’s North End.

Sera said a feasibility study done by the Army Corps last year showed that having five to seven low-profile jetties would help extend the life of beach replenishments.

But extending the jetties would be more costly than doing beach replenishment maintenance every six to eight years, Sera said.

“In the meantime, we keep replenishing the beach one year, two years later. I mean, this is all costing a lot of money, too,” said Torigian. “What’s the long-term effect with all this money going out for beach replenishment versus one big nut you’re going to do for the jetties?”

Putting in the jetties would be cost prohibitive for the city, Sera said.

“This summer/fall, we anticipate conducting periodic nourishment of the project. Our team is certainly aware of the erosion challenges along the North End,” Rochette said.

The beach fill projects are done every six years by the Army Corps, Rochette said.

The Brigantine Beachfill Shore Protection project set to start in late May to early June will replenish the beaches between the Brigantine and Great Egg Harbor inlets, refill the dunes and provide the barrier island with natural protection against the elements, especially North End residents who live past North 14th Street.

This year, the Army Corps will put 1.8 million cubic yards of sand on the beach from Roosevelt Boulevard to the end of the sea wall.

The project is estimated to cost $18.9 million. The federal government will pay about $12.3 million of the total project cost. The DEP will pay $4,969,650, and the city will pay $1,656,550.

“We believe that this would be a huge benefit to the city. And long term, I think it would be a huge benefit to the federal government to save money if they can extend the time between replenishments and not have to replenish as frequently,” Sera said about adding jetties and extending the sea wall. “I think it’s a good savings.”