Brigantine to host offshore wind meeting Feb. 11

BRIGANTINE — The island will host another meeting on offshore wind development 11 a.m. Feb. 11 at the Community School.

This will be the third such meeting city officials have held to inform the public on plans by private companies to build massive wind farms 10 to 15 miles offshore.

"Our goal throughout this entire process has been to offer a series of community forums where we can share information and help educate the public about the state's plans to develop wind farms off the South Jersey coast,” Mayor Vince Sera said Tuesday in a statement.

U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd; state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic; and Sera will speak, while representatives from Save Long Beach Island and Defend Brigantine have also been invited to speak.

Wind company Atlantic Shores has also been invited to participate.

The meeting comes as local officials have called for a moratorium on offshore wind work amid a spate of whale deaths over the past two months. On Monday, a dead whale washed ashore on Lido Beach in New York. This was the eighth whale to wash up on New Jersey and New York beaches in 38 days. On Jan. 13, a dead humpback whale washed up on the beach in Brigantine.

State and local officials want all offshore wind activities suspended until a cause for the marine mammal deaths is determined.

Experts with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said this month there is no evidence offshore wind work has harmed the whales, and that whale deaths have been on the rise since 2016, before any wind work started.

The meeting will feature a formal presentation, with a brief question-and-answer session at the end.

“Brigantine City Council supports the need for clean energy solutions but has a lot of concerns about the impacts these ocean wind projects may already be having on whales and other marine life," said Sera. "It’s very important for us to get real scientifically supported facts and proof that these projects will not harm our marine mammals or disrupt the ocean environment before anything can move forward. To try to fast track these projects without getting all the facts would be simply irresponsible.”

Danish wind company Ørsted plans to build 98 wind turbines about 15 miles off Brigantine's coast. Construction is set to begin next year, with the turbines fully operational by 2025.

Atlantic Shores plans to have 111 wind turbines fully operational across 183,353 acres at three different lease sites about 10 to 20 miles off the coast by 2027.

The Brigantine Community School is located at 301 E. Evans Blvd.