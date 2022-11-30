Brigantine to host anti-hate program Thursday

BRIGANTINE — In response to recent local and national acts of antisemitism, the city will host an anti-hate program from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Brigantine Community School.

In partnership with the local interfaith council and former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy, the program will include remarks by representatives of the island's faith organizations, including Rabbi Gerald Fox of Temple Beth Shalom, Father Ed Maher of St. Thomas Roman Catholic Church and the Rev. Floyd White of the Community Presbyterian Church of Brigantine.

The program will also feature segments from the documentary "The U.S. and the Holocaust," along with keynote speakers Amy and Patrick Kennedy, as well as former U.S. Ambassador Mark Ginsburg.

“This summer’s anti-Semitic attack has helped us to grow as a community and to build stronger and better relationships with the Jewish community in Brigantine and in the surrounding area," Mayor Vince Sera said in a news release.

Hundreds of anti-Semitic flyers were distributed to Brigantine residents' homes in August.

Police said the flyers, which carried no threats, were similar to other anti-Semitic incidents happening across the U.S. at the time.

More recently, the area's Jewish communities have been put on alert due to a series of threats made to synagogues in New Jersey and New York.

In response, Brigantine's City Council voted to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of antisemitism, and Brigantine police have increased their presence at Temple Beth Shalom’s services and community events.

The alliance defines antisemitism as "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The Brigantine Community School also partnered with the Anti-Defamation League to incorporate No Place for Hate educational programs for students.

“With hate speech and antisemitism on the rise nationwide, it’s important for the Brigantine community to continue our efforts to stand against hate and to denounce antisemitism in all forms," Sera said.