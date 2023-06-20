BRIGANTINE — Andrea Sullivan describes the weekend on 20th Street in the city island as “Miami Beach during spring break.”

There’s music blaring from a beach house, people chatting loudly, drinking and partying all night and into the morning, occasionally even sitting on the roofs of three-story houses.

That’s the scenario Sullivan and other 20th Street residents said they feel like they’re dealing with more often due to “party houses” in the neighborhood.

Sullivan acknowledged that not all short-term renters posed a problem.

“People coming for a week or weekend to enjoy our beautiful town and beaches, that’s not a problem,” said Sullivan. “The ones that turn it into a retreat, wedding, bachelor party, frat house ... that’s an issue.”

Sullivan said there are four short-term rentals in the 300 and 400 blocks of 20th Street. The two in the 400 block aren’t an issue, but the two in the 300 block are the ones residents complain about the most.

As more people use Airbnb, Vrbo and other online short-term rental services to book their trips to the island, residents feel like they’re dealing with rowdy, temporary neighbors more often.

Airbnb has taken several measures recently to reduce disruptive and unauthorized parties.

In August 2020, the company implemented a global party ban and has seen a global 55% decrease in the rate of parties reported to them over the past two years, Airbnb said in a news release.

Airbnb says it also has other party prevention systems, like blocking certain one-night and two-night reservations over Memorial Day and Fourth of July weekends last year.

It deterred more than 300 people from booking in the Garden State over Memorial Day weekend in 2022.

Airbnb also encourages New Jersey residents to get in touch with the company via its 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line with any concerns about short-term rental properties in their neighborhoods.

Mayor Vince Sera said he was well aware of the residents’ concerns, as party houses are a major issue in almost every shore community.

Towns up and down Absecon Island have enacted legislation to try to curtail party houses.

Margate has enacted a 10-day minimum stay for short-term rentals. Longport passed an ordinance earlier this month stating that short-term rental stays could be no less than 14 consecutive days. The borough’s ordinance also requires short-term rentals to register with the city so they can be inspected properly.

Ventnor passed an ordinance May 26 that required a three-day minimum stay for short-term rentals. At one point Ventnor had considered a five-day minimum.

“We decreased the minimum stay because we still want to have people come here, especially during the offseason for people that come for a weekend,” Mayor Lance Landgraf said.

While surrounding towns have struggled with the issue, Atlantic City has not, city spokesperson Andrew Kramer said.

“The City of Atlantic City has received next to no recent complaints about parties at short-term rentals,” said Kramer, who noted the city has a 24/7 hotline if anyone ever wanted to report a party house. “If we are receiving complaints, we would immediately reach out to the property owner. But again, based on the amount of complaints coming in, this is not an issue in Atlantic City at this time.”

In 2017, Brigantine passed an ordinance that required short-term rental properties to get a license, undergo inspection and register with the city. This allowed the city to go after owners of nuisance properties and issue fines to those who did not comply.

Sera said the city also formed a subcommittee to handle issues surrounding short-term rentals. Additionally, the city is working on ways to ensure people are building homes for the right reasons, noting “there’s a big difference between someone who builds a big home for their personal enjoyment and somebody who’s building a big home just to make a profit.”

“One of the things we’re doing right now is that we are reviewing all of our current laws and ordinances to see what we can do to enforce things better,” Sera said.

Sera said one of the biggest challenges for the city when it comes to regulating short-term rentals is staffing. The city has a two employees who are tasked with overseeing the rental market.

“We probably have about roughly 2,000 short-term rental properties within Brigantine,” Sera said. “Right now, we have one person who does inspections. And we have one code enforcement official who not only has to pay attention to code enforcement of what’s going on with short-term rental properties, but also have to pay attention to all the code enforcement issues that come up with our construction. It’s too much for one person to handle, so we need to start to look at bringing in staff.”

Another challenge for the city is communication between residents. Sera said residents need to file complaints so the city has strong standing to take action against short-term rental owners.

Sullivan said 20th Street residents have called police in the past when it came to parking issues, like blocking resident driveways, and noise complaints. But that usually ended with officers maybe issuing parking tickets or telling people to lower the music.

“There’s two properties that people have had a lot of issues with. I actually asked our police to give me the number on how many complaints were filed against that property. And there were only four filed in the last year and a half,” said Sera, noting some residents don’t want to be a bother to neighbors or police. “There were three parking complaints and one noise complaint. To take an issue before a judge and kind of show that, hey, there was a real nuisance of real harm to our community from a property or properties, we have to have that evidence to show that.”

In 2022, Airbnb said just 0.039% of reservations resulted in an allegation of a party globally.

Sullivan said some of the ways residents wanted the party house issue mitigated were through regulating maximum occupancy, ensuring houses aren’t being used as commercial properties in residential areas to host events, enforcing zoning and code laws, and holding short-term rental property owners or managers accountable.

“Brigantine is going to do everything within its power to correct this,” said Sera. “We’re going to take the time to make sure that we do this correctly.”