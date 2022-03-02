Brigantine superintendent completes AASA’s National Superintendent Certification Program

BRIGANTINE — Glenn Robbins, superintendent of city schools, recently completed the AASA, The School Superintendent Association's National Superintendent Certification Program, a series of lectures and seminars designed to help develop school administrators' skills and knowledge with managing institutions.

Robbins is the third New Jersey superintendent in state to complete the program, according to a release from the district.

Robbins was recognized by the organization for completing the course during its National Education Conference Feb. 17-19, in Nashville, Tennessee.

“AASA’s National Superintendent Certification Program is among the best professional development opportunities I have ever had as an educator,” said Robbins in a release. “At a time when school districts are working diligently to address issues, such as equity and health and wellness, for the students they serve, this program focuses on a number of key skills that successful superintendents need to thrive."

Founded in 1867, AASA provides school administrators and education-field hopefuls as a source of information and resources to strengthen their professional practices, in an attempt to improve the communities they would to or already serve.

The certification process, which is spread across 18 months and tailored for superintendents eager to improve their district and community, offers forums, seminars and coaching to provide opportunities to define and examine issues that surface in real-life situations, the organization says.

Some of those lectures include topics of implementing the latest technology into school settings managing school administrators' relationships.

"As our nation works to strengthen our public schools, I would highly encourage superintendents from across my state and the country to enroll in this program," Robbins said. "I am extremely grateful to have represented the Brigantine Public School District."

