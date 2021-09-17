Brigantine, State Police issue charges on 25-year-old sexual assault case

New Jersey State Police and the Brigantine Police Department have worked together to bring about charges in a 25-year-old sexual assault of a young girl.
On Friday, State Police announced that Brian Lee Avis, 59, of Egg Harbor City, was charged with sexual assault of the girl during a 1996 home invasion, after detectives used DNA evidence to solve a case, that at one point, went cold.
“No matter how long ago a crime occurred, we are committed to ensuring those who break the law are held accountable,” Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said in the release. “I want to recognize the outstanding job by all law enforcement officers involved in the review and re-investigation of this case. Their persistence in the search for justice reflects the very best of our law enforcement profession.”
On July 19, 1996, Brigantine police responded to a report of a sexual assault at a residence on East Evans Boulevard. A male suspect allegedly broke into the residence in the middle of the night and sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl while she was sleeping. When the victim woke, the suspect fled the scene, State Police said.
The victim, who is unidentified, would now be in her mid-30s.
“The sanctity and security of a 10-year-old girl’s bedroom was violated by a heinous act committed 25 years ago, violently stripping her of her innocence resulting in emotional scars that are as fresh today as they were that fateful summer night in 1996,” Col. Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, said in a news release.
Detectives collected evidence at the scene that night, obtaining a DNA sample of the suspect from the victim's bed. The suspect's DNA profile had been generated in 2002 and was uploaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), the national DNA database, but no matches were found.
State Police recalled that during the summers of 1995 and 1996, there were about 14 reported incidents of an individual engaging in voyeuristic behavior and attempted sexual assaults of two sleeping teenage girls in the Brigantine area. Those incidents created widespread panic, State Police said, which led to an increased presence by Brigantine police.
A week after the assault on the 10-year-old girl, according to stories in The Press Archives, more than 100 people attended a meeting at the city's North School that was set up by residents. They accused the police of purposely covering up the incidents that occurred during the summers of 1995 and 1996, leaving residents in the dark.
"There is no defense for not telling us," said one resident in July 1996. "It's ludicrous. My house is under construction and has no back door right now. For six weeks I've been at risk and didn't know it."
But police at the time said they only recently established that the incidents may constitute a pattern by the same individual. And most of the incidents — eight in the summer of 1995 and four in 1996 — involved only minor intrusions or peeping, the archives showed. The incidents began in August 1995, including some where the intruder made contact with the victims.
City officials in July 1996 said there had been nothing clear cut that led them to believe they were dealing with a serial criminal and noted they weren't serious assaults and that there were noted differences in the incidents.
When the investigation was renewed, investigators determined the suspect lived in the vicinity, but he was never identified, and the cases remained unsolved, State Police detailed.
In January of this year, State Police Cold Case Unit and Brigantine police reopened the assault case of the 10-year-old girl, working with the State Police Office of Forensic Sciences (OFS) and a private company specializing in Investigative Genetic Genealogy, the release stated. The evidence was resubmitted to the forensics unit, and a more robust DNA sample for the suspect was obtained.
The DNA was then submitted to a private lab July 26, where it conducted a Microarray Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms (SNP) testing in an attempt to identify genetic relatives of the suspect based on the DNA sample from the scene. Through various investigative means, police said, detectives were able to identify Avis as the suspect.
"First I want to thank the original Brigantine Police detectives who did a great job collecting and preserving the evidence 25 years ago. That evidence was preserved for 25 years and was able to still be used after all this time. It is a testament to their diligent detective work and the evidence custodians over the years who maintained and preserved the evidence for 25 years,” Brigantine police Chief Rich Casamento said in the release.
On Sunday, Avis was located by detectives and escorted to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, where they executed a search warrant for his DNA. Detectives obtained the DNA by using a buccal swab, which collects cells from inside a person's cheek. The sample revealed a positive match.
Avis was arrested Monday and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child under 13 years old, sexual assault of a child under 13 years old, burglary and endangering the welfare of a child. He was lodged at Atlantic County Jail.
“Our law enforcement partnerships and the dogged work since 1996, that has been completed by detectives at the Brigantine Police Department, and the New Jersey State Police Cold Case Unit has resulted in the arrest of Brian Lee Avis for the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl in her bedroom 25 years ago,” Acting Atlantic County Prosecutor Cary Shill said in the release.
“I commend our law enforcement officers who worked together, staying committed to this case and 25 years later forensic science and their commitment to justice have resulted in these charges and the arrest of 59-year-old Brian Lee Avis.”
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Brigantine Detective Sergeant John Glasser at 609-266-7600 ext. 276 or State Police Cold Case Unit Detective Sergeant First Class Joseph Itri at 833-465-2653. Anonymous tips are welcome.
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
