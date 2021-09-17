Brigantine, State Police issue charges on 25-year-old sexual assault case

Detectives collected evidence at the scene that night, obtaining a DNA sample of the suspect from the victim's bed. The suspect's DNA profile had been generated in 2002 and was uploaded into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), the national DNA database, but no matches were found.

State Police recalled that during the summers of 1995 and 1996, there were about 14 reported incidents of an individual engaging in voyeuristic behavior and attempted sexual assaults of two sleeping teenage girls in the Brigantine area. Those incidents created widespread panic, State Police said, which led to an increased presence by Brigantine police.

A week after the assault on the 10-year-old girl, according to stories in The Press Archives, more than 100 people attended a meeting at the city's North School that was set up by residents. They accused the police of purposely covering up the incidents that occurred during the summers of 1995 and 1996, leaving residents in the dark.

"There is no defense for not telling us," said one resident in July 1996. "It's ludicrous. My house is under construction and has no back door right now. For six weeks I've been at risk and didn't know it."

