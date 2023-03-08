BRIGANTINE — The city's St. Patrick's Day parade is being postponed as forecasts predict rainy weather Saturday.

The parade will be now held March 18, a day after the holiday, the city's Chamber of Commerce said Tuesday.

All outdoor activities and entertainment coinciding with the event will be moved, but most businesses are going to be open both weekends, the chamber said.

The parade, the third to be held in the city, was scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

The parade time itself will be drying out. However, it will be gusty from the northeast. However, rain, non-accumulating snow and tidal flooding will be around during the morning.

A low pressure system will move from the Great Lakes, through New Jersey, and offshore.

Beginning at St. Thomas Church on Eighth Street, the parade will travel to Veterans Memorial Park in the center of town.

Joe Martucci contributed to this report.