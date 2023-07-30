BRIGANTINE — Residents wanted the city to develop a plan to address quality-of-life issues associated with short-term rentals.

And the city wanted to create a proposal that would benefit everyone.

So it hosted a meeting recently for the island’s short-term rental property owners. The meeting informed them of the issues residents were having, suggestions from the community and ways to move forward.

“We had a great meeting with the short-term rental owners,” Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera said Saturday. “We shared the community’s concerns about how their lives are being negatively impacted by the current operations of the short-term rental properties on the island. Most of the owners were understanding, but were very concerned that the city was going to take aggressive action that would unfairly punish the good owners.”

Sera added that the city would take a balanced approach that will take into account the challenges and concerns of both the community and the short-term rental owners.

“It was understood that most seasonal and (short-term rental) property owners abide by the zoning laws, etc., and that their properties are not an issue, but they understand that it only takes one bad one ... in our case, four on 20th Street, to spoil the entire bunch,” said Andrea Sullivan, a representative for the 20th Street neighbors who updated people about the property owners meeting via email.

Brigantine has taken steps to ease concerns about short-term rentals over the years, having passed an ordinance in 2017 that required the properties to be licensed, undergo inspections and register with the city. This allowed the city to go after owners of nuisance properties in the form of fines or court summonses.

The online rental platform Airbnb also has implemented ways to alleviate the issues that stem from guests partying.

A global party ban in August 2020 decreased the rate of parties reported to the company over the past two years, according to Airbnb. The company also blocked certain one-night or two-night reservations over busy holiday weekends last year, like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Airbnb also has a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line that residents can use to contact the company with any concerns about the short-term rental properties in their neighborhoods.

Brigantine takes steps to address party houses BRIGANTINE — Andrea Sullivan describes the weekend on 20th Street in the city island as “Mia…

Nevertheless, residents have consistently gone before City Council to express their concerns about short-term rentals. Issues residents have had with them include noise, parking, occupancy, trash and rowdy, hazardous behaviors displayed by guests, such as people standing on top of roofs.

The city formed a subcommittee, consisting of Sera and other officials, to handle issues surrounding short-term rentals. Additionally, the city is looking to hire more staff to deal with short-term rentals. It has one code enforcement officer and one inspection officer who not only handle short-term rental properties but all other properties on the island.

The island has more than 2,000 short-term rentals, Sera said.

“We’re going to need the support of this community to back us up and say, you know, we’re doing what’s right for the city of Brigantine,” said Sera, adding that some of the houses 20th Street residents have had issues with only had four complaints filed against them within the past year and a half — three for parking, one for noise.

‘They can contact me anytime’

The owner of the two 300 block properties residents have complained about, said he’s gone above and beyond to be a good neighbor. He said he has installed noise devices, provided private, off-street parking for guests and made sure guests don’t bring more cars than he has parking to accommodate.

He also uses security monitoring technology to ensure his properties aren’t over occupied and makes guests sign waivers saying they will abide by the neighbors’ rules, he said.

“I’ve been so restrictive that some people don’t even want to book with me because of all the restrictions I put in place,” said the owner, who added he didn’t believe his properties were problematic.

Brigantine wants to ban one-night short-term rental stays BRIGANTINE — Problems with short-term rental properties like Airbnb on the barrier island ha…

“They all can contact me anytime. They can text me any issues and address it immediately,” the owner said. “But they refuse to do that.”

Said Sullivan in her email to neighbors: “Some STR owners left the meeting enlightened, and most were not aware of the craziness/lawlessness that some of these ‘McMonster’ STRs are wreaking on our neighborhoods. Many were actually sympathetic and understood the residents’ concerns and need for better restrictions, etc.; but, when the thought of having more restrictions imposed, higher rental license fees, taxes on their rental income, etc., were brought up, most balked, because it’s all about the economics.”

Ideas residents have pitched to the city include instituting a moratorium on short-term rental licenses, not issuing licenses to properties that were not in compliance with city codes and making short-term rental properties list maximum occupancy numbers.

Others wanted to ensure owners aren’t turning garages or sheds into illegal rentals, asked the city to create zoning and code enforcement different from the state’s to ensure properties were regulated with the community in mind, and suggested that property owner or manager contact information be posted somewhere so people could call if there was an issue.

Additional suggestions included eliminating one-day rentals, enforcing maximum occupancy numbers, only renting to people 21 and over, raising fines, following up on complaints, requiring short-term rental owners or managers to be on site or live in Brigantine, and issuing a “three-strikes rule” for repeat-offender properties.

Although residents continually asked when these proposals could be enacted, Sera said any ordinances or official actions would not take effect until Jan. 1 of next year.

“We are going to surpass other municipalities in improving Brigantine’s quality of life,” Sera said. “I don’t get things done fast. I get things done right.”

The short-term rental committee is working to finalize its plans. The city’s attorney and staff will review the plans to make sure the changes are legal and enforceable.

Then the plan will be shared publicly, and a town hall style meeting will happen before council begins to take action.

“We very much want to have public input before council makes its final decision,” Sera said.