Brigantine seeks quick fix for access to eroded beaches

BRIGANTINE — To keep several north-end beaches accessible this summer, the city is using crushed shells and newly built stairs to overcome cliffs created by erosion.

Several coastal storms over the past couple of months have depleted the beach's dune system.

A severe storm over Mother's Day weekend particularly hit the island hard, causing erosion that damaged beach walkways, Mayor Vince Sera said.

Repairs have been made to beach access points on Roosevelt Boulevard, as well as Fourth and Fifth streets.

Steps have been placed at Eighth Street, where erosion created cliffs.

Sixth and Seventh streets will also see crushed shells because the residents were adamant about not having stairs installed at those spots, Sera said.

"A lot of what we're trying to do now is Band-Aid the problem, so we can get people through this year and this summer season," Sera said.

The short-term solutions are needed because the city is ineligible for federal beach replenishment until next year.

Although the replenishment process is far off, preparations have begun, Sera said.

The city is working with U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, R-2nd, to secure federal funding needed to fulfill the job.

The congressman isn't new to being by Brigantine's side for marine needs.

Van Drew earlier this year supported city leaders working to secure a dredging project for St. George's Thorofare.

"The congressman is happy to work with the mayor and the town on the St. George’s Thorofare dredging that will take place later this summer, and he looks forward to securing beach replenishment funding for Brigantine, as well," Ashley Brown, Van Drew's spokesperson, said in a statement Thursday.

Van Drew also is orchestrating "Stronger Shores," an initiative he announced in November to support beach and waterway work, specifically dredging to the Mullica River and intracoastal water routes throughout Cape May and Atlantic counties. The congressman said he intends to advocate for billions of dollars provided by President Joe Biden's infrastructure deal, from which New Jersey would be given roughly $13 billion.

Some beach path repairs might be delayed, however, because the crushed shells are on backorder. They're expected to arrive before summer ends, Sera said.

Brigantine, Sera said, is continuing to coordinate with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for next year's replenishment. The city has sent its beach studies to the Army Corps for review.

Both the Army Corps and the state Department of Environmental Protection visited the island community to inspect the damage a few weeks ago. Visible erosion could be seen from Third Street North to 14th Street North. Several crossover pathways from about Fifth Street North through Ninth Street North also are in poor condition, DEP spokesperson Larry Hajna said.

Until the Army Corps returns in 2023, the city is responsible for its beaches' upkeep, per the state aid agreement for the project, Hajna said.