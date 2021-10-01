Brigantine schools chosen for national innovation opportunity

BRIGANTINE — The local school district has been accepted into the League of Innovative Schools, a national coalition of forward-thinking school districts, officials said Thursday.

The league is organized by Digital Promise, a nonprofit that seeks to accelerate innovation in education and improve opportunities for everyone to learn through technology and research.

The city's school district was the only one in New Jersey selected in the latest round, according to Digital Promise's website. Thirty-seven districts, including 11 returning districts, were announced this week.

“This is a tremendous honor for our scholars, staff, families and community," Superintendent Glenn Robbins said in a statement. "These have been some of the most challenging times in the history of education during the pandemic, yet our district pushed the limits of reimagining the profession and completed thousands of new innovative lesson iterations. Even with these challenges, we still continue to set our sights towards the future of learning and remain a beacon of hope for other districts."

Brigantine was selected based on its educational leadership, innovative vision for learning, key achievements and evidence of results and demonstrated commitment to equity and excellence, officials said.

“Now more than ever, the League of Innovative Schools recognizes the impact that equity, access, and opportunity can have on student outcomes,” Dewayne J. McClary, director of the league, said in a statement. “The League strives to build a collaborative of close-knit districts that work together to eradicate the impact of inequitable practices, outdated instruction and resources, and districts working in silos. Part of our mission is to transform the systems and policies that create barriers for marginalized students.”

