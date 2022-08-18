Brigantine residents have questions about offshore windmills

BRIGANTINE — Residents told City Council recently that they're worried about the impact offshore wind projects will have on their community.

The residents aired their concerns at a meeting earlier this month during which Mayor Vince Sera provided updates on wind projects that will take place off the city's shoreline.

There are two such projects moving toward construction off South Jersey's coastline.

One is under the direction of Ørsted, a Danish renewable energy company licensed to build a 1,000-megawatt wind farm 15 miles off the coastline. More than 100 windmills will be placed in waters from Barnegat to Cape May. Another project, spearheaded by Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind, will construct windmills 10 to 15 miles offshore between Barnegat Light and Atlantic City as part of a 1,510-megawatt project. The two projects will span 183,000 acres of leased offshore land and represent the the largest offshore project in New Jersey and third largest in the country.

Ørsted is currently in its developmental phase, which involves holding informational open houses throughout South Jersey and conducting environmental and geological studies that can be presented to elected officials, community groups, and other external stakeholders.

Sera said a representative from the Danish firm has told him the project is progressing.

Brigantine resident Anne Phillips asked Sera several questions about the city's position on the windmills.

Sera said a local windmill committee was tasked with gathering information so it could recommend a path for the city on the renewable energy projects.

City council members have met with Atlantic Shores to discuss their plans, Sera said in response to Phillips, and a public meeting will be held in September.

Representatives from Rutgers University, which performed a visual impact study for Atlantic Shores, would also attend, Sera said.

Many of the public's concerns are focused on what the windmills will look like from land.

"When they talk about 1,000-foot-high windmills, what does that mean to the average person standing on the beach looking at it?" Sera said.

Sera said a lobbyist told him, "if you stacked four pennies up, that's what it would look like on the horizon."

But the mayor said he doesn't know whether that claim is true or not.

Sera sought to clarify some of the frequent questions about the project, including one regarding the proximity of the windmills to the city.

"Actually, we're not the closest," said Sera.

The distance to the nearest Ørsted wind turbine being built off Brigantine would be around 16 to 17 miles from the 16th Street Park Beachfront or North Brigantine Natural Area Observation Deck, Sera said.

Sera said other municipalities, like Long Beach Island and Ocean City, were closer to the windmills.

Part of the Ørsted project will have a power line going through the city, which city council was not able to deny due to a change in state laws, which has residents and the city in a debate for or against wind energy.

The city is working with Atlantic County state Sen. Vincent Polistina to make sure the windmill placements are too close, and cited New York as an example, where windmills could not be built 17 or 18 miles within the state's coasts.

The mayor said he feels New Jersey, in "fast tracking" development of offshore wind, "created some problems that should have never been created."

Sera said they were trying to discuss different options with the wind energy companies when trying to reduce visibility.

Sera said projects could potentially move further offshore, depending on if they can meet their wattage. But the wind energy companies have to complete their environmental impact studies in order to determine those configurations. Another option Sera said he mentioned was moving the smaller windmills in front of the towering 1,000 foot windmills.

Phillips asked if any other municipalities were opposing the Atlantic Shores organization, or at least raising questions about it.

Sera responded that many towns "with the exception of Ocean City" seemed to initially think the projects were inevitable, but that recently, more towns are starting to ask questions.

"This is amazing," said Phillips. "This is an enormous project."

Sera said there were a number of municipalities that were close to forming associations or committees. None have officially taken action.

"The federal government has the desire to push this forward," said Sera.