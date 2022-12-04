Brigantine religious leaders gather with Patrick Kennedy and former ambassador to fight hate

BRIGANTINE — In the wake of burgeoning intolerance, residents are coming together to take say "hate has no home" in their city.

The Brigantine Community School hosted an anti-hate assembly Thursday in response to recent, high-profile incidents involving antisemitism, racism and other forms of prejudice. Headlining the event were Marc Ginsberg, a former U.S. ambassador to Morocco; and former U.S. Rep. Patrick Kennedy.

Monsignor Thomas Morgan, of St. Thomas the Apostle Church, delivered an invocation that focused on loving one’s neighbor and the Golden Rule.

“We come here this evening to educate our minds, to enlighten our hearts and to nourish our souls in a new understanding and a new awareness of every human person, regardless of nationality, creed, race,” Morgan said.

Kennedy, who represented Rhode Island as a Democrat in the House and is now a Brigantine resident, warned of a deteriorating political atmosphere in the country that fosters the spread of hate.

“I’ve been in politics most of my life, and I can tell what we all can tell, from the way our country is these days, how toxic it has become in our political discourse,” Kennedy said.

Religious leaders from the city each gave speeches about tolerance, citing lessons from their faiths and personal experience.

Rabbi Gerald Fox of Temple Beth Shalom discussed keeping the faith in the face of hatred. He spoke about the experiences of Menachem Mendel of Kotzk, a rabbi who led a Hasidic congregation in the first half of the 19th century in what is now Poland amidst persecution from czarist Russia. Fox said his story demonstrates how one can respond to hatred with strength and service.

“When we act with an acceptance of our shared humanity, all of humanity is elevated,” Fox said.

St. Thomas Pastor Ed Maher recalled the antisemitism he heard growing up in Philadelphia in the 1960s. The intervening decades, Maher said, have taught him how interfaith dialogue can help different religious communities during difficult times.

The Rev. Floyd White, of the Community Presbyterian Church of Brigantine and the Woodland Avenue Presbyterian Church in Camden, spoke about his childhood in South Carolina. He recalled how he and his family were set to move into a house that would make them the first Black household in a white neighborhood — and how that house was burned down the night before their arrival. His parents ultimately built the burnt-down house back up and still live there today.

“I think we have to have more conversations like this,” White said. “I’m grateful to be here to be part of the work that we do.”

Coalition for A Safer Web

Ginsberg, the former U.S. ambassador, delivered a presentation about the work of his nonprofit organization the Coalition for a Safer Web. Once focused on counteracting the influence of Middle Eastern terrorist organizations like al-Qaeda and the Islamic State, he pivoted toward fighting domestic extremism after the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. He discussed how neo-Nazi groups such as the National Justice Party, and other extremist collections organize and recruit on social media. He was particularly critical of billionaire Elon Musk and his decision to buy Twitter and relax its content moderation policies, which Ginsberg said has allowed for a resurgence of hate-group accounts on the site.

“As a proud Jew, I’m proud to be in a community, not only of people who share my faith and belief in the greatness of this country, but in our ability and willingness to correct and stop what essentially is a threat to so many communities and your fellow Americans,” Ginsberg said.

Before Ginsberg's presentation, excerpts were shown from the "The U.S. and the Holocaust,” a PBS documentary that premiered this year. The documentary as a whole focused on the failure of the United States to admit more Jewish refugees during the Nazis’ rise to power and World War II.

Beverly Faunce, a resident and member of the local Interfaith Council, said she was disturbed by the threat hate groups pose and their ability to gain momentum online.

“I don’t think many people in American realize how strong this movement is becoming,” Faunce said. “It will start small, but it will snowball, and we can’t have that again. We can’t have that anymore.”

Annie Weichman, who is Catholic, said she wanted to come to the event because she appreciated the work of the Kennedy family to advance civil rights. (Patrick Kennedy is the son of the late U.S. Sen. Ted Kennedy and the nephew of President John F. Kennedy and Bobby Kennedy.) She came to the event with her husband, Mark Weichman, who is Jewish and lost much of his family during the Holocaust. He said the event was a good gesture but hoped that these efforts actually help reduce hate crimes and protect communities.

“It’s nice to put together a statement, but what does it actually do?” Mark Weichman said.

The assembly was organized in hopes of putting on an effective response to the displays of antisemitism that are being made on local and national stages.

Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has launched a series of erratic, antisemitic tirades in recent weeks that have featured hateful conspiracy theories and broad threats against Jews. Several hours before the Brigantine assembly began Thursday, Ye sat for an interview in which he repeatedly praised the Nazi Party and Adolf Hitler.

Former President Donald Trump recently had dinner with Ye and white supremacist Nick Fuentes, although Trump later said he had not been familiar with Fuentes and called Ye "a seriously troubled man" on Truth Social. Kennedy directly criticized Trump when speaking with The Press of Atlantic City after Thursday's Brigantine event.

“President Trump has really mastered this code and dog whistling toward antisemites and racists and bigots,” Kennedy said.

Antisemitic comments from celebrities have accompanied material dangers to Jewish communities. The FBI issued a warning in November about a threat made against New Jersey synagogues, with the alleged author of the threat declaring he was motivated by “hatred towards Jews.” Two men were arrested in New York City later in the month for allegedly planning a shooting at the synagogue, with one wearing a swastika armband.

These latest cases appear to be part of a pattern of growing antisemitism. The Anti-Defamation League reported in its annual antisemitism audit that there were 2,717 antisemitic incidents recorded in the United States in 2021, the highest annual total since it began tracking such incidents in 1979. New Jersey 370 recorded incidents, the highest annual total on record for the state.

Brigantine has experienced growing hatred firsthand. Antisemitic flyers were disseminated across the city by the antisemitic Goyim Defense League in August, alarming residents and prompting an investigation from local police.

Dr. Frank Kern, who gave opening remarks, said the rally Thursday exemplified the solidarity that residents showed in response to the antisemitic flyers.

“The intent was to promote discord, disharmony, hatred amongst groups.” Kern said of the flyers. “But instead, we strengthened our bonds with the city and our interfaith communities. Tonight is an example of our community coming together to fight bigotry and hatred. Tonight, we come together to say ‘hate has no home here.’”

Mayor Vince Sera spoke about the flyer campaign as well. He said he relied on the advice of the American Jewish Committee and local Jewish leaders in responding to the incident. The City Council adopted a resolution condemning antisemitism in October and a copy of that resolution was handed out with event programs as people entered the auditorium.

"(That) is how we defeat antisemitism, it’s how we defeat racism, it’s how we defeat hate speech in our nation, by taking the responsibility of action upon ourselves," Sera said.