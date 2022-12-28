Brigantine raises water and sewer rates to help cover state-mandated pipe replacement project

BRIGANTINE — City residents are set to see their base water and sewer rates increase by 65% to help pay for a state-mandated pipe replacement project estimated to cost as much as $60 million.

The mandate stems from a law passed by Gov. Phil Murphy last year to address lead exposure and reduce the risk of lead in drinking water.

"The increase in the water rates that we're seeing right now is a direct response to the new state mandate that all municipalities in the state of New Jersey need to replace lead water lines," said Mayor Vince Sera.

City Council approved the new water and sewer rates during its meeting last week. The new rate structure will see the base residential rate increase from $280 to $460, said City Manager Jim Bennett.

All public water systems are required to document and replace all lead service lines, including galvanized pipes that are susceptible to corrosion and rust, which could eventually cause lead poisoning, along with pipes of unknown materials, over the next 10 years, according to the state's plan.

Municipalities around the state have until July 22, 2031, to replace all their lead service lines.

The project is estimated to cost Brigantine anywhere from $50 million to $60 million, so the city is focused on procuring funding through bonds, grants and other programs.

The mandate requires inspections of homes and rental properties for replacement, which residents could do on their own via a licensed plumber as long as a city inspector checks to see those changes were actually made.

But Brigantine is also responsible for replacing lead and galvanized water service lines from the meter to the home, for which the city will have to charge the homeowner.

They will recoup that money based on special tax assessments. City officials are still discussing the exact amount of the special assessment and when it would go into effect.

Sera said having a private contractor do the replacements will cost residents two to three times less, since the city has to pay prevailing wages.

Public Works Superintendent John Doring said the department is already exploring how it will keep track of homes that need pipe replacements, conduct home inspections and determine where in the city to start.

But Sera said the city faces challenges regarding the mandate.

"Some of the challenges that we faced with this mandate is that it provided very little money to support the mandate," Sera said. "And I want to remind people this is the state of New Jersey thing, this is not a Brigantine thing. We are required by the state to do this."

Sera said water service lines for homes built after 1987, along with homes that have been raised and elevated, probably already have the updated service lines, but homes built before then would most likely have lead or galvanized pipes and would need to be replaced.

Residents with older homes recently received a letter from the city detailing the situation.

Councilman Rick Delucry voiced concerns about the 120-day period residents had to replace the lead pipes effective Wednesday when council passed the ordinance. Council plans to extend the deadline since it was "unrealistic" to expect all 7,000-plus residents to have their homes assessed and water lines replaced by then, he said.

"If we don't pass it as is, we don't get the funding, then the citizens, taxpayers of Brigantine will pay the brunt of this," said Sera. "If we do pass this, we then have to figure out how to deal with some of these issues that are in here, which may be impossible for Brigantine to do. My heart tells me we have to do all we can do to cut the costs of this project."

Sera said other municipalities were also facing challenges when it came to the mandated pipe replacements.

Ventnor's City Council passed an ordinance in September giving property owners 90 days to notify the city if they were going to take part in its mandated pipe replacement project. Council also had questions and concerns about the ordinance, but needed to pass it as it was a requirement to apply to the NJ Infrastructure Trust, which could fully or partially fund the city's $65 million to $75 million project.