Brigantine Public School District chosen for national innovation opportunity

“We are very thankful to be recognized and inducted into the League of Innovative Schools. This is a tremendous honor for our scholars, staff, families, and community," Superintendent Glenn Robbins said in a statement. "These have been some of the most challenging times in the history of education during the pandemic, yet our district pushed the limits of re-imagining the profession and completed thousands of new innovative lesson iterations. Even with these challenges, we still continue to set our sights towards the future of learning and remain a beacon of hope for other districts."