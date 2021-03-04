 Skip to main content
Brigantine proposes budget with penny tax-rate increase
BRIGANTINE — The 2021 municipal budget introduced to City Council on Wednesday night proposed a 1-cent increase in the local property tax rate.

It would be the first tax increase in the city in more than six years.

“COVID-19 impacted our community in ways that we could never have anticipated," said Mayor Vince Sera. "The city braced for losses in revenue and increases in expenses.”

He said the increase in expenses was brought on by cleaning and safety needs, and an increase in city services due to the pandemic.

"An unforeseen reality of COVID-19 is that as the disease spread across the tri-state area, many people saw Brigantine, and other shore communities, as a kind of safe haven from the virus," he said. "The bottom line is that there are just more people living here on a permanent basis. In an instant, we went from a summer vacation destination to a full-time community.” 

Based on the 2021 city assessed value, a penny on the tax rate equals $335,658. The proposed local purpose tax rate would be 64.6 cents per $100 of assessed value. A property with an assessed value of $400,000 would pay $45.10 more annually under the new proposed budget.

The 2021 capital budget includes road repaving, upgrades and repairs to water and sewer lines, water tower maintenance, and upgrades to beach and recreational restrooms.

A public hearing on the budget will be held April 7.

