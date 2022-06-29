 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brigantine police to increase beach presence during Fourth of July weekend

The Cove

The Cove in Brigantine, seen here July 4, 2019, invites a mix of boats and 4x4 vehicles to post up for a day at the beach.

BRIGANTINE — City police, firefighters and lifeguards will have an increased presence at the popular jetty and Cove beaches this Fourth of July weekend.

City officials cited beach erosion and possible overcrowding as causes for concern, and said authorities would be focused on alcohol violations, beach parking and public conduct.

Vehicle access to the beaches may need to be shut down or rerouted for a brief period of time to ensure that law enforcement can do its job in the event of an emergency, police said. 

Enforcement at the The Cove has been an issue in recent years, with residents complaining of crowding, excess noise, fights and trash, especially during holiday weekends like July 4. In 2019, city officials updated their beach rules, allowing authorities to inspect larger coolers and to close or limit access due to overcrowding. They also increased beach parking permit fees to cover the cost of enforcement.

Safety concerns can be reported to police at 609-266-7414.

