Brigantine police investigating overnight shooting with injuries

BRIGANTINE — Police are investigating an overnight shooting that sent two people to the hospital Monday.
A 27-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were struck by gunfire in the 200 block of 13th Street around 1:30 p.m., police said.
The victims were taken to the hospital and are now in stable condition.
No more information was immediately available.
Homeowners and business owners in the area with surveillance footage or more information on the shooting should contact Det. O’Donoghue at 609-266-7600 ext. 270 or at godono@brigantinebeachnj.com.
This includes residences along East Brigantine Avenue in the immediate area near the Pirate’s Den.
