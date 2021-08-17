 Skip to main content
Brigantine Police distribute bike helmets, lights to youth
BRIGANTINE — The Brigantine Police Department distributed hundreds of bike helmets and lights to children during the recent National Night Out Event.

During the July 26 event, the department handed out 150 bike helmets and 150 bike lights, Police Sgt. Jack Glasser said in a statement Tuesday.

The department recognized Officer Brooke Camp, who organized the event along with several others. The Brigantine Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 204 contributed and was also in attendance.

Contact Molly Shelly:

609-272-7241

mshelly@pressofac.com

Twitter @mollycshelly

