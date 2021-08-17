Brigantine Police distribute bike helmets, lights to youth

BRIGANTINE — The Brigantine Police Department distributed hundreds of bike helmets and lights to children during the recent National Night Out Event.
During the July 26 event, the department handed out 150 bike helmets and 150 bike lights, Police Sgt. Jack Glasser said in a statement Tuesday.
The department recognized Officer Brooke Camp, who organized the event along with several others. The Brigantine Policemen’s Benevolent Association Local 204 contributed and was also in attendance.
