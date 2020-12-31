Brigantine Polar Bear Plunge postponed

The 2021 Brigantine Polar Bear Plunge has been postponed.
In a Facebook post from the nonprofit Brigantine Polar Bears, the organization said the January event will be rescheduled.
"We know this is a huge disappointment — for our plungers, sponsors, Fisher House, our Veterans and the community," plunge organizer Tricia Cosgrove said in the post. "But the health and safety of all is absolutely the most important thing to us. With the ongoing concerns regarding mass gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and out of an abundance of caution, we in conjunction with the City of Brigantine sincerely regret this announcement for postponement."
Plungers are encouraged to post on Facebook their own impromptu celebrations.
A Penguin Plunge to benefit the African American Heritage Museum of Southern New Jersey is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday on the beach at Maine and Caspian avenues in Atlantic City. Masks are required.
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
