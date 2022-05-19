 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brigantine OKs Stockton's access to boathouse

Olympics

Young adults from Atlantic City take part in a Stockton University rowing camp last July in Atlantic City. Stockton is now using a boathouse in Brigantine.

 Edward Lea, Staff Photographer

BRIGANTINE — Stockton University's crew teams have a new home.

City Council approved a resolution Wednesday authorizing an agreement between the city, Brigantine Rowing Club and Stockton, allowing the university access to the city-owned boathouse beginning July 1.

The city owns the building at 518 Bayshore Road, while the Brigantine Rowing Club operates it.

The agreement was made to help Stockton's crew teams relocate following them being removed from Atlantic City's Arctic Avenue boathouse.

The agreement between Stockton and Brigantine is valid for at least one year, university spokesperson Diane D'Amico said while the agreement between all three parties was being finalized.

Through the resolution, Stockton agrees to pay $3,333 monthly and carry liability insurance for the property.

Stockton's crew teams will have access to the Brigantine boathouse's docks, weight rooms and a storage bay for various times each weekday and weekend. They'll also have access to the boathouse's kitchen quarters, according to the resolution.

Additionally, the university may erect a structure for extra storage space, should it feel necessary, according to the resolution. 

In late March, Atlantic City school board President Shay Steele said the city has plans to grow its recreational program through thousands of dollars in grants from the Casino Reinvestment Development Authority, leading to more city use of the boathouse, which is why Stockton's teams were removed.

Steele also said “some issues” with Stockton were not addressed, although he could not comment on their context.

Stockton's exit spurred legislation by state Sen. Vince Polistina, R-Atlantic, for a takeover of the Atlantic City School District.

The bill was introduced May 9 in the Senate and referred to the State Government, Wagering, Tourism & Historic Preservation Committee but hasn't moved since, according to the New Jersey Legislature's website.

Under Polistina's bill, the Division of Local Government Services would gain oversight of the district's fiscal management.

Polistina said Stockton's investment in Atlantic City, especially through it building a new campus near the boarder of Ventnor, justifies his legislation, saying the university shouldn't have had its teams yanked from the city's boathouse.

Contact Eric Conklin:

609-272-7261

econklin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressConklin

