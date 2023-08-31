BRIGANTINE — City officials are proposing a 1% short-term rental tax as well as a $250 per bedroom licensing fee as they look to offset the cost of hiring additional employees, extra resources and legal expenses to deal with concerns related to the properties.

Over the past couple of years, homeowners have expressed concerns about noise, parking, trash and the number of people staying at short-term rental properties in the city.

Other recommendations included that all short-term rental properties must have their maximum occupancy posted somewhere visible; the properties must have a local operator within Atlantic County who can be contacted and is authorized to handle issues and make decisions for the property; and all properties with three or more bedrooms must have a functioning noise meter. A full list of recommendations can be found on the city's website.

The city will have a public discussion of the recommendations during its Sept. 6 meeting. City Council is expected to take up the measures during its Sept. 20 meeting.

"I can tell you with all the different groups, all the different stakeholders, everybody wants the same things. We wanted to make sure we were working together with the community to improve the quality of life for everyone," Mayor Vince Sera said.

The city has had a number of meetings and talked to more than 200 residents, a number of short-term rental owners and lawyers to help develop a plan of action.

"It's a very comprehensive proposal," said Dottie Bilinski, one of the spokespeople for the Brigantine Short-Term Rental Association. She owns a duplex on Lafayette Place. "I think that when you were doing your investigation, there was this misunderstanding that there were over 2,000 units on the island that were short-term rentals, when it's actually less than that."

The island has 957 short-term rental properties registered with the city's licensing department, Sera said.

Brigantine has taken steps to ease concerns about short-term rentals over the years, having passed an ordinance in 2017 that required the properties to be licensed, undergo inspections and register with the city. This allowed the city to go after owners of nuisance properties in the form of fines or court summonses.

The online rental platform Airbnb also has implemented ways to alleviate the issues that stem from guests partying.

A global party ban in August 2020 decreased the rate of parties reported to the company over the past two years, according to Airbnb. The company also blocked certain one-night or two-night reservations over busy holiday weekends last year, like Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.

Airbnb also has a 24/7 Neighborhood Support Line that residents can use to contact the company with any concerns about the short-term rental properties in their neighborhoods.

Nevertheless, residents have consistently gone before council to express their concerns about short-term rentals, including noise, parking, occupancy, trash and rowdy, hazardous behavior displayed by guests, such as people standing on top of roofs.

"I fully respect that people that live here full time or that come for weekends or that don't rent their properties out have some concerns. We're willing to talk to them," said Bilinski. "They all want the same things that you want, and what everyone else wants. We want a lovely community."

Some short-term rental property owners expressed concerns over the increased fees.

"I think you just need to implement the rules and regulations you already have, and I'm just not a fan of this," said Patrick Costello, who has a short-term rental property on Whalerman Road. "To me, it seems like a little bit too much of an overreach at the expense of people who don't really see this as a big business to us."

City officials and stakeholders met Aug. 16 to discuss the proposal.

"The people that are here, we are not really part of the problem. We maintain our properties," said Nicole Lotta, an island resident who owns a short-term rental on West Brigantine Avenue. "I guess the biggest thing from us is that we don't hear, or have seen, complaints. I know if I have a complaint, I've called the police, they've come to my house. ... I think things just need to be documented, and I don't want it to be a battle where people just don't want rental properties in Brigantine because they're on their streets."