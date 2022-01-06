Brigantine native recalls drama of Jan. 6 in DC

+5 GOP gains top a year of change in New Jersey politics In a year full of political upsets, head-scratching decisions and momentous changes in the w…

Mena said she can hardly imagine what people working on Capitol Hill felt as the events unfolded.

“It was unlike any other event,” she said. “There really aren’t a lot of words to describe what that day looked like and what it was like to work it.”

She said she started her day at 8 a.m. and did not get home until after 3:30 a.m. the next day. After a little sleep, she said, she was back at it by about 7:30.

The Capitol Police officers get a lot of credit for their actions on Jan. 6, and deserve a lot of credit, she said. But she believes the Metro police should also be recognized.

“I don’t think people really understand this if you weren’t there. The Metro police department truly showed up and helped secure the Capitol. I know this is going to sound dramatic, but they really saved democracy that day,” Mena said. “They were there to step in and ensure whatever they needed to do to protect the people’s house.”

She has a copy of the Jan. 7 edition of the Washington Post, with the banner headline “Trump mob storms Capitol,” hanging in her office in Atlantic City.

“It’s a reminder of the brave men and women in blue who defended democracy that day, the most chaotic 48 hours of my career, and the small role I played in the communication efforts in the District of Columbia following one of the worst days imaginable,” she said.

