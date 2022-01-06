Brigantine native recalls drama of Jan. 6 in DC

Working as the deputy chief of public affairs for the Washington, D.C., Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency, Rebekah Mena had seen multiple marches and demonstrations, as well as snowstorms, hurricanes and other emergencies.
In that time, the Brigantine native was only afraid at work once, she said in an interview this week.
She was on the job last year, on Jan. 6, in a headquarters on the other side of the Anacostia River from the White House and the Capitol, as supporters of President Donald Trump gathered for a massive “Stop the Steal” rally.
The first signs of trouble came early, she said, with the discovery of pipe bombs planted outside the headquarters of the Republican and Democratic national committees. Later that day, a portion of the crowd broke away from the rally near the White House to march on the Capitol, charging through barricades and smashing their way into the building in an attempt to disrupt the certification of the election of Joe Biden.
“I worked there for five years. That was the one day when I truly was scared at work,” she said.
Mena, 27, returned to the area last year to serve as the public information officer for Atlantic City, where she now lives. She’s a 2012 graduate of Atlantic City High School and began working in Washington as an intern while working toward her master’s degree.
The D.C. Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency’s emergency operations center is about three miles from the center of town for a reason, she said, in case of a large-scale emergency. The agency coordinates with district police, Capitol police, federal agencies like the Secret Service and the FBI and other agencies. On Jan. 6, 2021, she was working with about 75 public information officers.
That included social media messages aimed at addressing public concerns and getting some of the confusion under control, she said, and preparing officials for public statements.
She also crafted the language for an emergency alert sent by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser ordering a citywide curfew, which went out that afternoon.
The work started with the pipe bombs. That included working with federal law enforcement and the D.C. police, officially known as the Metropolitan Police Department, on evacuation orders.
While working on that response, she said, her director pulled her out and said the Capitol had been breached and brought her into the operations center.
”It’s like a war room, with people working and about a hundred screens on the wall,” she said. “It was just so unreal to see on 100 screens hundreds of people literally breaking into the Capitol.”
Mena said she can hardly imagine what people working on Capitol Hill felt as the events unfolded.
“It was unlike any other event,” she said. “There really aren’t a lot of words to describe what that day looked like and what it was like to work it.”
She said she started her day at 8 a.m. and did not get home until after 3:30 a.m. the next day. After a little sleep, she said, she was back at it by about 7:30.
The Capitol Police officers get a lot of credit for their actions on Jan. 6, and deserve a lot of credit, she said. But she believes the Metro police should also be recognized.
“I don’t think people really understand this if you weren’t there. The Metro police department truly showed up and helped secure the Capitol. I know this is going to sound dramatic, but they really saved democracy that day,” Mena said. “They were there to step in and ensure whatever they needed to do to protect the people’s house.”
She has a copy of the Jan. 7 edition of the Washington Post, with the banner headline “Trump mob storms Capitol,” hanging in her office in Atlantic City.
“It’s a reminder of the brave men and women in blue who defended democracy that day, the most chaotic 48 hours of my career, and the small role I played in the communication efforts in the District of Columbia following one of the worst days imaginable,” she said.
